Manchester United 2022-23 Premier League fixtures: When the Red Devils face rest of the top 6 

Manchester United's fixtures for the 2022-2023 Premier League season have been announced and here is when the Red Devils will lock forces with the rest of the top 6.

United face arch-rivals Liverpool on matchday 3 (August 20) at Old Trafford looking to avenge their demoralizing two defeats suffered this past season.

They then host Arsenal on September 3 having beaten the Gunners in the same fixture this past season in a 3-2 thriller.

The Red Devils take a short trip to the Etihad Stadium to face cross-city rivals Manchester City on October 1.

Utd District @UtdDistrict



🤔 What do you make of United's opening fixtures? #mufc 's first 10 fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season include games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.🤔 What do you make of United's opening fixtures? #mufc's first 10 fixtures of the 2022/23 Premier League season include games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.🤔 What do you make of United's opening fixtures?

Manchester United will then face the London trio of Tottenham Hotspur at home (October 19), Chelsea away (October 22) and West Ham United at Old Trafford (October 29).

Fourteen days into the new year, they will host Manchester City before heading to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on January 21.

Their reverse fixture with Liverpool comes on March 4 at Anfield.

They face two of the top six in April with a trip to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge on the 22nd before heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Spurs.

BRGoals @BRGoals Manchester United PL fixtures 2022-23 Manchester United PL fixtures 2022-23 🚨Manchester United PL fixtures 2022-23🔴 https://t.co/azjmdSE1WQ

Erik ten Hag's debut season at Manchester United will be under watch

Erik ten Hag has work to do at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag will begin his tenure as Manchester United boss with many expecting a huge improvement in the club's fortunes next season.

The Red Devils disappointed in the league, finishing sixth and doing so in embarrassing fashion.

The Dutch coach is yet to make a signing for the Red Devils and fans are becoming worrisome that the same old story is emerging.

But Ten Hag certainly possesses the credentials to be a success at Old Trafford given his remarkable work at Ajax in the Eredivisie.

He won the league title on two occasions alongside two KNVB Cup successes.

But it was his Ajax side's venture deep into the UEFA Champions League in 2019 that has earned the Dutch tactician the most praise.

He led the Amsterdam side to the semifinals with Ajax having been huge outsiders to make it past the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus en route.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “Quite happy with the early fixtures.”



Mikaël Silvestre says Manchester United have a ‘gentle start’ to the 2022-23 season. 🗣 “Quite happy with the early fixtures.”Mikaël Silvestre says Manchester United have a ‘gentle start’ to the 2022-23 season. https://t.co/lkpucGBJlX

United fans will be expecting a push for the top four given their fall from grace this past campaign.

Far removed from the usual expectations of a potential title challenge, a year of stability is required for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far