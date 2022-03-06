Manchester United add Premier League coach to managerial shortlist: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly added Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl to their managerial shortlist this summer.

Daily Mirror has reported that Manchester United are impressed with the Austrian manager's tenure at Southampton. The Saints have been on a good run of form of late, which has seen Hasenhuttl's name added to the Old Trafford shortlist.

United currently have Ralf Rangnick in charge as interim boss. The German replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December and will be in charge until the summer. He will then take on the role of a consultant at the club, with United now shortlisting managers to replace him permanently.

Stevie @eyetestfpl RANGNICK'S 4-2-2-2



Rangnick set United up in a 4-2-2-2 formation similar to Ralph Hassenhuttl’s Southampton with wide playmakers in the form of Bruno and Sancho tucking inside. Hassenhuttl is also one of many German-based managers who are said to be inspired by Rangnick. RANGNICK'S 4-2-2-2Rangnick set United up in a 4-2-2-2 formation similar to Ralph Hassenhuttl’s Southampton with wide playmakers in the form of Bruno and Sancho tucking inside. Hassenhuttl is also one of many German-based managers who are said to be inspired by Rangnick. 👹RANGNICK'S 4-2-2-2👹Rangnick set United up in a 4-2-2-2 formation similar to Ralph Hassenhuttl’s Southampton with wide playmakers in the form of Bruno and Sancho tucking inside. Hassenhuttl is also one of many German-based managers who are said to be inspired by Rangnick. https://t.co/9jVrcQuvze

Rangnick has previously worked with Hassenhuttle at RB Leipzig. The Saints boss has attributed a lot of his success to Rangnick's influence. Hence, United's German boss could play a key role if United are to land Hassenhuttl.

Could Hassenhuttl join Manchester United?

The Saints boss' name has been thrown into the mix

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag are the two other names shortlisted on United's managerial job hunt list. Ten Hag's football philosophy has similarities to that of Hassenhuttl.

The Southampton boss has recorded eight wins, eight losses, and 11 draws in 27 Premier League games this season. He has managed to take the Saints to ninth place in the table.

Hassenhuttl's success in drilling the team from St. Mary's is similar to what Pochettino arrived during his time at Southampton. The Austrian manager signed a new deal at the south coast club in June 2020. It will keep him at Southampton until 2024.

chris chittock @frankofarrell I said jokingly a couple of weeks ago I wouldn’t be surprised given his previous close relationship with Rangnick if our next Manager was Ralph Hassenhuttl.

As each day passes I’m beginning think I might be on to something

Please don’t shoot the messenger I said jokingly a couple of weeks ago I wouldn’t be surprised given his previous close relationship with Rangnick if our next Manager was Ralph Hassenhuttl.As each day passes I’m beginning think I might be on to something Please don’t shoot the messenger

Of the impressive run of results Southampton has achieved lately, two came against Manchester United and Manchester City. Hassenhuttl's men managed to scrape two draws in both matches. They also beat West Ham United 3-1 in the FA Cup and will take on City in the next round.

Hassenhuttl's achievement in drilling a team with such few resources has impressed the bosses at Old Trafford, who might just sign him this summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy