Manchester United in advanced talks with French defender - Reports

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, as reported via a tweet by French transfer expert Mohamed Bouhafsi.

According to reports from Cadena Ser last month, the French World Cup winner has already turned down two extension offers from Real Madrid and still has only one year left on his current contract with Los Blancos.

New reports have now confirmed that Manchester United have stepped up their interest in the 28-year-old defender and are close to agreeing personal terms with him.

🔴 Agreement almost contractually reached between #Manchester United and Raphaël #Varane . Discussions are advanced between the 2 parties. After buckling Sancho, Man United want #Varane . Discussions are open between Manchester and Real Madrid but no offer yet. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 15, 2021

However, the deal is likely to take a little while longer as despite agreeing personal terms with Raphael Varane, the Red Devils' discussions remain open with Real Madrid regarding the defender's price tag.

It is unlikely to be an easy negotiation as Real Madrid are desperate to hold on to Varane. They have already lost club talisman Sergio Ramos on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer and hence will be less than keen to lose Varane in the same window.

Why has Varane turned down the extension offers at Real Madrid?

Raphael Varane has been at Real Madrid for 10 seasons now. Signed as a teenager, he rose to prominence rather quickly and helped the Galacticos win four UEFA Champions League titles in the last decade.

He has been a part of the core team at Real for quite some time now but the French World Cup winner is facing a financial dilemma ahead of signing a new contract at the Bernabeu. It is believed the biggest stumbling block at the moment is the low salary being offered to the 28-year-old by Real Madrid.

The Spanish club are in a financial crunch at the moment and are unlikely to improve on their offer by a substantial amount. This has reportedly displeased Varane and he is now looking for greener pastures.

Can Manchester United sign Raphael Varane?

Manchester United are in the market for a new centre-back. Club captain Harry Maguire has done well but needs a partner to marshal the backline at Old Trafford.

They have been linked with Varane for quite some time now and Manchester United will feel this is the ideal moment to snap up the French World Cup winner.

Manchester United have the financial capability to offer Varane the wages he cannot earn at Real Madrid and hence we might see the transfer go through in the summer window.

It all depends now on Manchester United's ability to strike a deal with Real Madrid over Varane's price tag.

Edited by Samya Majumdar