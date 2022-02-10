Manchester United agree deal to sell midfielder - Reports

Manchester United has reportedly agreed to sell Andreas Pereira to Brazilian side Flamengo for £8.8 million.

The 26-year-old has found first-team opportunities at the Premier League side hard to come by and has spent most of his United career out on loan.

The Daily Mail reports that the Brazilian midfielder has found a new permanent home away from Manchester.

The player is currently on loan at Flamengo and the Brazilian club have reportedly struck a permanent deal for the midfielder. It will see him part ways with United after eight unsuccessful years at the club.

Pereira, during his time at Manchester United, managed just two goals in 45 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

Does Pereira's departure open the door for Manchester United midfield reinforcements?

Could United be about to pounce for Rice?

Manchester United have always had issues with offloading players on the fringes of their squad at Old Trafford.

The club still has Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard on their wage bill.

They are just three of multiple names sitting on the bench but not being given game time. Several other players, like them at the club, have kept the wage bill at the club in an inflated state.

Pereira's departure could open the door for the Old Trafford side to look at signing a midfielder.

A name that is regularly touted with a big money move to Old Trafford is West Ham United's Declan Rice.

The 23-year-old is one of England's most promising talents and has been playing with the maturity of an experienced veteran in London.

The player has excelled further than his defensive midfield capabilities, often being the link between defense and attack due to his ball carrying abilities.

Other names include AS Monaco's Aurélien Tchouaméni, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Red Bull Leipzig's Adamou Haidara.

It will be interesting to see whether Andreas Pereira's sale will set off a chain of transfer events for United.

