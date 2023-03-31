Manchester United agree new 4-year contract with England international: Reports

Manchester United have agreed on a new four-year deal for left-back Luke Shaw, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. The England international's existing contract was set to expire in 2024 but his stay at Old Trafford has now reportedly been extended.

Shaw is a Southampton academy graduate who spent two seasons playing for the club's first team. Manchester United secured Shaw's services from their Premier League counterparts in the summer of 2014. The English defender was brought in by the Red Devils under former manager Louis van Gaal for a reported £27 million (via The Mirror).

The England international has registered 248 appearances across all competitions at Old Trafford, recording four goals and 28 assists. He has won the UEFA Europa League and two League Cups at Manchester United.

Shaw has made 22 Premier League appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He helped the Red Devils win the Carabao Cup as the club look on track to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

As per The Athletic, negotiations between the England international and the club's hierarchy are progressing well. Shaw looks set to be a part of United's future under the management of Erik ten Hag.

United are currently third in the Premier League table and have been in stellar form under the Dutch boss. Ten Hag's men have secured 50 points from 26 league encounters this term.

They are one point above fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand over the Lilywhites.

"We’ll never forget what he did" - Wayne Rooney shares thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at United was far from what fans expected. The Portuguese superstar had a massive fallout with the club's hierarchy after featuring in a bombshell interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

He hit out at the club's owners, Ten Hag, and former United stars Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

#MUFC Wayne Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo: “I think the fans and players, former teammates who played with him in my time, will never forget what he did for Manchester United. He will always be a club legend in my eyes.” Wayne Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo: “I think the fans and players, former teammates who played with him in my time, will never forget what he did for Manchester United. He will always be a club legend in my eyes.”#MUFC

Rooney, despite being in the line of fire, insists Ronaldo will remain a club legend. The Englishman, who now manages Major League Soccer side DC United, told CNN:

“No, I think what he’s done for Manchester United is great. And he’s won Premier League titles, won the Champions League, scored many goals. So I think certainly for the fans and certainly for the players, his former team-mates who played with him from my time especially, we’ll never forget what he did for Manchester United."

The Red Devils will next face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (2 April).

