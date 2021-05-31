Manchester United agree personal terms with Bundesliga target - Reports 

Manchester United have finally agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho, according to latest reports from Sportsmole.

The Red Devils' long-term target has reportedly agreed to switch allegiances and move to Old Trafford after a sensational stint at Borussia Dortmund.

Despite immense pressure from the Manchester United board and constant efforts, Sancho's move to Old Trafford could not attain fruition last summer. The winger was worth about €100 million; a price tag that proved to be one of the many complexities in the deal.

Amongst the various European superstars who have been mooted with transfers to the Premier League, Sancho was and remains Manchester United's priority target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's right-wing arsenal includes a developing Daniel James who isn't always amongst the goals, and an aging Juan Mata. Mason Greenwood, after all, is the only player who can be completely trusted down that flank.

Sancho, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Europe's deadliest attackers despite only being 21 years of age. He finished the 2020/21 season with the DFB-Pokal, netting twice for Borussia Dortmund in a breathtaking finale versus RB Leipzig.

The Manchester United target netted 16 goals and assisted 20 more this season, demonstrating his goalscoring as well as creative abilities.

Manchester United to negotiate transfer fee for Sancho

Jadon Sancho would add much-needed firepower to Manchester United's attack

Sancho has now agreed to join Manchester United this summer, and Borussia Dortmund will probably look to sell him in this window as his contract expires in two years.

Manchester United will have to pay a fee of €80 million, which is negotiable after the player's word of approval. Sancho has shown he can deliver on the big stage at the tender age of 21. He will add goals to Manchester United's attack as the club looks to become genuine title contenders.

Earlier in May, however, Sancho stated that he is happy at Dortmund despite ongoing links. He had remarked:

"Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future. I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start."

