Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: English club eye Anthony Martial move, LaLiga star wants Red Devils switch, and more — 30th May, 2021

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for former superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and other high-profile players ahead of the transfer window. The Red Devils are reportedly keen to strengthen at least three areas of their starting XI this summer, including central defence, right-wing, and midfield.

Yesterday's roundup saw Manchester United linked with Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, while today's headlines are regarding other positions. On that note, here is some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Saul Niguez keen on Old Trafford switch

Atletico de Madrid v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Atletico Madrid superstar Saul Niguez wants to seal a move to Manchester United in the summer window, as per reports. The Spain international has fallen out of favour at the Wanda Metropolitano and was omitted from Luis Enrique's squad for the UEFA Euro 2020.

With an exit from the Spanish capital beckoning, Saul is believed to be interested in moving to Old Trafford over Juventus. The Bianconeri, much like the Red Devils, have a longstanding interest in the midfielder, while Paris Saint-Germain are in the fray as well. Saul is on a salary of £115,000-a-week and could cost up to £40m.

Manchester United complete Tom Heaton deal

Manchester United have agreed to re-sign Tom Heaton on a free transfer this summer, as per football insider Fabrizio Romano. The Aston Villa keeper is now a free agent after being released, paving the way for him to return to his former club. He will be a replacement for Sergio Romero, who is expected to leave the club come summer.

Heaton spent nearly a decade on Manchester United's books, dating back to Sir Alex Ferguson's time at the club. The 35-year-old will now be set to compete with the likes of David de Gea and Dean Henderson at Old Trafford. Heaton has reportedly agreed a contract up until 2023 with an option of an additional year.

Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Anthony Martial

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Anthony Martial this summer, as per reports. The striker has endured his worst campaign at Old Trafford since moving from AS Monaco over half a decade ago, scoring just seven goals across all competitions. With Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani currently in great form, Martial could find game time even harder to come by.

Spurs could capitalise on this situation to try and lure Martial away from Manchester United this summer. The report suggests that the North London club are willing to offer up to €35m to sign the Frenchman. However, Manchester United are believed to be holding out for a fee of €40m to let him leave.

Also read: Club plot massive player plus cash deal for LaLiga star, Red Devils target drops major hint amidst interest, and more — 28th May, 2021