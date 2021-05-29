Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club plot massive player plus cash deal for LaLiga star, Red Devils target drops major hint amidst interest, and more — 28th May, 2021

Manchester United will look to have a strong transfer window to build on their second-place finish in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign. They are believed to be in the market for a new centre-back and have been linked with attacking reinforcements, with targets from last summer back in the fray.

Here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Jules Kounde drops massive hint over summer decision

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

Sevilla star Jules Kounde has stated that he 'may have to change teams' in the coming summer window amidst interest from Europe's elite clubs. The talented Frenchman is reportedly being tracked by Manchester United ahead of the summer window and they will be encouraged by his latest comments.

Speaking on his future, the Red Devils target explained;

"I may have to change clubs this summer. I have not decided anything. My goal is, one day, to evolve into a great club to always try to progress, win trophies. To be able to start the season each year by telling yourself that the goal is win a particular trophy. I might have to move, but that’s not relevant today."

Kounde is expected to cost up to €70m and is on the radar of several clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea among others.

Manchester United 'most realistic' destination for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho and are currently in talks with Borussia Dortmund, as per Sky Sports. The English star has been earmarked as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number one target and could potentially be available on the market this summer.

Manchester United remain in talks with Jadon Sancho's representatives over a potential transfer this summer. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 28, 2021

The report adds that personal terms are not expected to be an issue as Sancho already came close to joining Manchester United last summer. However, he could be available for a much lesser price this time around, believed to be in the region of £80m. Dortmund are weighing up a moves for Jonathan Ikone and Sofiane Diop to replace the 21-year-old winger.

Manchester United plot massive swap deal for Jan Oblak

In what could be one of the biggest deals of the summer, Manchester United are reportedly plotting an audacious swap deal for Jan Oblak. The Atletico Madrid superstar is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in world football and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set his sights on the Slovenian.

A report suggests that the Red Devils are willing to include David de Gea as part of a deal for the £70m-rated stopper this summer. This will help them get rid of De Gea's £375,000-a-week wages off their books and, at 28, Oblak could be their long-term number one. Additionally, former academy product Tom Heaton is reportedly set to re-join the club on a free transfer.

