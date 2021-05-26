10 Best midfielders in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

After nearly nine incredible months of football action, the 2020-21 Premier League campaign finally came to an end last weekend. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City stunned the land by becoming the first team to have won the title after being as low as 8th in the table at Christmas.

The Cityzens went on an incredible run which saw them lose just four times since December 5th, with one of them coming after they were crowned champions. Despite injuries to key players such as Kevin De Bruyne, they were simply unstoppable and ended the campaign with a brilliant eight-point lead.

Clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United led the table at different points, but nobody could replicate the Cityzens' consistency. They won their third Premier League title in four years under Guardiola, dethroning Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Manchester City's midfield the key to their Premier League glory

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

One of the major reasons for their dominance this season was the strength of their midfield. Pep Guardiola had the luxury of calling upon a host of stellar names to dig them out of trouble, something that not many coaches were able to do.

In fact, on many occasions throughout the second half of the campaign, the Catalan fielded sides without a recognised striker. During situations such as these, he could still deploy the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, and De Bruyne to take up the mantle of the forwards.

When they needed more control against bigger opposition, he relied upon his trustworthy captain Fernandinho, along with Spanish star Rodri in the middle. This mix of different profiles and the generally high standards of midfielders available to him played a huge role in their title win.

On that note, here, we take a look at the best midfielders to have featured in the 2020-21 edition of the Premier League.

Honourable Mention: Yves Bissouma | Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma has been one of the breakout stars of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign. While the Malian has been with the Seagulls for three seasons, he had only started a combined 32 games in his first two years. However, this season, he's been one of Graham Potter's core players and has done a phenomenal job in the middle for Brighton in the Premier League.

A tough-tackling midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, Bissouma has been at the heart of an excellent Seagulls side whose performances have been superb.

Yves Bissouma was the only player to make 100+ tackles and 50+ interceptions in the Premier League this season:



◉ 104 tackles

◉ 64 interceptions



He also won 227 duels. 💪 pic.twitter.com/V4wbQfvksw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 23, 2021

Only Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has attempted and won more tackles than Bissouma's 114 and 74, respectively, while only three midfielders have made more interceptions than his 60. The 24-year-old has had a mighty impressive season.

#10 Youri Tielemans | Leicester City

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Youri Tielemans has long been one of the most coveted young midfield talents in Europe, but the 2020-21 campaign has been one of his finest seasons yet. The Belgian showed a great sense of maturity as he was tasked with different roles throughout the campaign due to injuries to Wilfred Ndidi and other key players. Tielemans shone through and was one of Brendan Rodgers' go-to players.

The multi-faceted central midfielder has a superb passing range and the ability to go past players and carry the ball higher up (completed 40 take-ons).

6 - Youri Tielemans has scored six goals for Leicester in the Premier League this season, as many as he had in his first two seasons at the club combined (3 in 2018-19 and 2019-20). Unlocked. pic.twitter.com/JNCGm96Qe9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

Only three midfielders have bettered his tallies for progressive passes (206) and final third passes (212). He's also registered 2925 touches, only bettered by four midfielders. Leicester City's FA Cup hero has had a truly superb 2020-21 campaign.

#9 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appeared to be the perfect on-field general for Jose Mourinho during his time at the club. Gritty, unrelenting in the tackle and a leader on the pitch, the Dane had the ingredients for all the archetype Mourinho midfield general. Although the Portuguese is no longer at the club, Hojbjerg remains an excellent addition to what was a rather frail Spurs midfield unit.

Hojbjerg's influence on the current Tottenham Hotspur side is hard to look past. The Danish midfielder has attempted and won more tackles (118 and 81 respectively) and had more successful pressures (807) than any player in the Premier League.

💪 Most Tackles: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 79



😡 Most Times Tackled: Raheem Sterling - 67#PremierLeaguePairings pic.twitter.com/vYJfA9hilW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 27, 2021

Hojbjerg's 3050 touches are the highest of any midfielder, and he didn't miss a minute of league action for Spurs.

Also read: Premier League 2020-21: Final Golden Boot, most assists, and Golden Glove standings after Matchday 38

1 / 3 NEXT