Manchester United on alert as long-term defensive target stalls contract talks at current club - Reports

Manchester United are on high alert as long-term defensive target Denzel Dumfries has stalled talks of a potential contract extension at his current club Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dumfries moved to Inter Milan from Eredivisie side PSV in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €14.25 million. Since then, he has established himself as a starter for the Italian giants. The Dutchman provides incredible versatility, having previously been deployed as a fullback, wingback and even a wide midfielder down the right flank.

He has already made 120 appearances for Inter Milan in two and a half seasons at the club, netting 10 times and assisting 19 more. He was an integral part of Inter Milan's run to the Champions League final last season, starting 10 out of the 13 games that the Italian outfit played in 2022-23.

United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly a huge admirer of the Dutchman, whose contract at Inter Milan runs till the end of the 2025 season. They are reportedly ready to make a bid in the summer if Inter do not progress contract talks with the player.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka potentially making a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, Diogo Dalot could be the only senior right-back in the United squad.

Manchester United also planning to be active sellers in the summer transfer window - Reports

Manchester United are planning on being active sellers in the upcoming transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News. Reportedly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group have listed out a number of players that they are willing to part ways with at the end of the season for the right offers.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Tom Heaton are all out of contract at the end of the season, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri's contracts end in 2025. These might become the first few players that make the move away from the club.

Casemiro has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, while Jadon Sancho, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, is also likely to be sold upon the conclusion of his loan spell. Similarly, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mejbri are also expected to leave the club after returning from Eintracht Frankfurt and Sevilla respectively.