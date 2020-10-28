Manchester United announce they are ready to welcome back fans to Old Trafford

Manchester United have announced that the club is ready to host fans at Old Trafford as soon as the UK government allows the entry of supporters in stadiums. Football games in the United Kingdom have been played behind closed doors since the resumption of football during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That trend has continued this season, with the government reluctant to allow people into stadiums as of now.

Those precautions were supposed to end in October when it was initially expected that Premier League games would host supporters in stands once again, albeit in controlled numbers.

However, owing to the continued threat of the coronavirus, those plans have been shelved as of now. This has frustrated football clubs across the country including Manchester United.

Now, the chief operating officer of the Red Devils, Collette Roche, has revealed that Manchester United are ready to host fans once again. The club have implemented stringent regulations in accordance with social distancing norms at Old Trafford.

Manchester United ready to accommodate 23,500 people at Old Trafford

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Roche revealed that Manchester United were disappointed that the plans to welcome fans back to the stands in October were postponed.

"We were really disappointed when the government decided not to allow fans back in the stadium in October because we’ve got everything in place to make sure we can do so safely," said Roche.

The Manchester United COO also revealed that the club had all the necessary precautions in place and could accommodate around 23,500 people in the stands at Olf Trafford.

"We’ve got all the COVID security measures and other processes ready to go. We spent around two months working with the government guidelines to develop the right processes and measures to make sure that we can have around 23,500 people in this stadium safely social distancing," said Roche.

Roche reiterated Manchester United’s stance that the safety of the supporters remains the club’s priority in these testing times. However, football is nothing without fans and the COO was left bemused at the government’s decision to stop fans from enjoying the beautiful game from the stands.

"It’s quite bemusing to understand why people can gather in other settings such as on an aeroplane or a restaurant, or even in a cinema to watch football, when we know we’ve got the plans and the process ready to deliver a matchday here safely," opined Roche.

Roche also pointed out that Manchester United were prepared to follow all government guidelines to the T.

"The government gave us guidelines and it’s those guidelines that we have followed. I’m convinced that would be able to do so safely," said Roche.

The football world is desperately waiting for the time when fans can cheer on their favorite teams from the stands again, so Manchester United’s announcement will delight supporters in the UK.

The Red Devils are scheduled to play RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, once again behind close doors.