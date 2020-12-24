Manchester United and Arsenal amongst Thomas Tuchel's preferred destinations after PSG sacking – Reports

Former Paris-Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is interested in managing in the Premier League, with Manchester United and Arsenal among his preferred destinations, according to reports. The German manager was sacked by PSG after the Ligue 1 side’s 4-0 win over Strasbourg in midweek.

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by PSG board, confirmed. Game over and new manager is coming. Official announcement expected soon. 🇫🇷🔴 @cfbayern #PSG #Tuchel — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 24, 2020

In his two and a half year reign since joining the French giants in the summer of 2018, Tuchel won two Ligue 1 trophies, one Coupe de France, one Coupe de la Ligue, and two Trophee des Champions. He even guided PSG to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season, only to lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

The German manager took the French giants to new heights but ultimately paid the price for a less than impressive start to the current season. Tuchel, however, is already looking forward to his next job and is eager to come to the Premier League.

Arsenal need Tuchel more than Manchester United

Manchester United are currently focused on their rebuilding exercise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who guided the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League last season.

The Norwegian’s reign has witnessed quite a few lows, which includes the 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season. However, the Red Devils are beginning to show a consistent streak under Solskjaer, despite failing to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Manchester United are currently third in the table with a game in hand. They have also progressed to the semi-finals of the League Cup for the second season in a row. As such, Tuchel might not find an immediate opening at Old Trafford. The same, though, cannot be said of Arsenal.

The Gunners managed to win the FA Cup under Mikel Arteta last season and even won the Community Shield at the start of this year's campaign. However, Arsenal have been going through a miserable run of late, which has seen them drop to 15th in the table after 14 games.

The Gunners have lost four of their last five games in the league and Arteta is under considerable pressure to turn things around. Tuchel’s availability only adds to the tension and perhaps even gives the Arsenal board an option to consider.

On of the best German Coaches is free for a new challenge - and Thomas Tuchel is interested in the next step: Premier League @ManUtd @Arsenal — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 24, 2020

The German manager might not be needed at the moment at Manchester United, but unless Arteta manages to turn things around at Arsenal, the club might look to secure Tuchel’s services.