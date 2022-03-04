Manchester United and Arsenal joined by Newcastle United in monitoring 24-year-old forward: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England striker has been attracting interest over the past few seasons from Manchester United and Arsenal, having put in some fine performances. The Telegraph (via Liverpool World) report that Newcastle United have now joined the pack.

Calvert-Lewin, 24, was impressive last season, finishing the Premier League campaign with 16 goals in 33 games. He ranked sixth in the EPL's top goalscorers list.

This season has seen the forward's progression hampered by multiple injuries, seeing him appear eight times in the league. He had scored in Everton's first three games prior to a fractured toe. He then suffered a muscle injury and then an abductor injury to add to the woes.

However, his goalscoring prowess has attracted many suitors. Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly targeting the striker to refresh his front line with injuries of his own.

Callum Wilson is recovering from a calf injury having been the Magpies' top goalscorer with six in 15 PL games.

Howe went into the market during the January transfer window and brought in Burnley striker Chris Wood for £27 million. But the New Zealand forward is yet to score in six Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

Calvert-Lewin is highly sought after

The list of suitors for Calvert-Lewin's signature offers interesting avenues for the next stage in the England international's career.

Manchester United are undergoing huge changes at the club with a new permanent manager set to be appointed in the summer.

They signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer but the formidable striker is out of form. There have also been rumors of the player wanting out of his Old Trafford contract.

Calvert-Lewin could inject the Manchester United frontline with some much-needed energy and his goalscoring prowess could be vital for any incoming boss.

His tenaciousness and constant pressing could suit the current frontrunners for the managerial hotseat, Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking at the prospect of Champions League football for the first time since 2017. They are set to usurp Manchester United in doing so. The Red Devils sit in fourth place, just two points above Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

Could they usurp the Red Devils in their pursuit of Calvert-Lewin?

Manager Mikel Arteta is targeting a new forward having seen Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang depart the club for Barcelona in January.

Arsenal's current senior options Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have failed to fill the void left by Aubameyang. The Gunners need an injection of firepower among their youthful squad.

Howe's hard work on Tyneside has seen Newcastle climb out of the relegation spot. Hence, perhaps Calvert-Lewin would be better off joining the Magpies revolution.

