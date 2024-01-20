Manchester United and Arsenal monitoring former Bayern Munich star as they look to bolster attack - Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for former Bayern Munich attacker Joshua Zirkzee to bolster their frontline.

According to 90min, the aforementioned Premier League sides will make a decision on moving for the player come the summer. Zirkzee, 22, who currently represents Serie A side Bologna, has scored eight goals and assisted four in 22 appearances across competitions this season.

The former Netherlands under-21 international joined his current side from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €8.5 million. Overall, he's played 43 matches for the club and scored 10 goals.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been struggling in front of goal this year. The Gunners have netted the fewest in the Premier League for sides in the top five (37). Meanwhile, the Red Devils have scored the least among the top 13 teams in the English top flight (24).

A large part of the problem has been the lack of firepower up top. Gabriel Jesus has managed just three strikes for the north Londoners in the Premier League, while Rasmus Hojlund has scored twice at Old Trafford.

Amid this form, both clubs will be looking for striking additions. A move for Zirkzee to either club would earn him the chance to play in the Premier League, which is widely regarded as the best league in Europe.

Arsenal are fourth in the league and look poised to make it to the UEFA Champions League for the second season running. Manchester United are seventh, eight points short of the Gunners.

Arsenal and Manchester United named as destinations for Karim Benzema - Reports

Karim Benzema (via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both reportedly keeping tabs on Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, who could leave the Saudi Pro League despite joining just last summer.

Amid reported tension between Benzema and head coach Marcelo Gallardo, the striker has been left out of the club's squad for the upcoming training camp in Dubai.

As a result, the former France international has been linked with a short-term move to Arsenal and Manchester United (via Planet Football). The 36-year-old could be a useful addition on a short-term basis, given his goalscoring exploits in the past.

Benzema scored 354 goals from 648 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid before deciding to leave the club for Al-Ittihad last summer. He's also bagged 37 goals from 97 matches for France.