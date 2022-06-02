Manchester United and Arsenal in race to sign 27-year-old free agent: Reports

According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United and Arsenal are vying for the signature of Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

Tolisso was signed by Bayern Munich from Lyon back in 2017. He has 21 goals and 16 assists in 116 appearances for the German club across five seasons. During this time, he won 5 Bundesliga titles along with a Champions League. Regardless, the Frenchman had an injury-disrupted season during which he scored and assisted once each in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Still only 27, the Frenchman is versatile and talented enough to perform at the highest level for years to come.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal narrowly missed out on Champions League football and are looking to bolster their midfield.

Manchester United are also in severe need of defensive-minded midfielders and Corentin Tolisso certainly fits the bill. He was recently announced to be leaving as a free agent at the end of the season by Bayern and can be an asset for both the Red Devils and the Gunners.

FUN88 @fun88eng OFFICIAL: Corentin Tolisso is leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer after both parties failed to agree terms over a new deal.



The 27 year-old French midfielder cost a club record €41.5m when Bayern signed him in 2017. OFFICIAL: Corentin Tolisso is leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer after both parties failed to agree terms over a new deal. The 27 year-old French midfielder cost a club record €41.5m when Bayern signed him in 2017. https://t.co/qAv0bjhSOn

Erik Ten Hag will reportedly be given only £120million to bolster the squad this summer. The manager wants to sign Frenkie De Jong but the Barcelona midfielder will not be available for cheap. Manchester United do need to bring in a number of hard-working players who can transform the club and play according to Ten Hag’s tactical system.

While signing younger, lesser-known players for lower fees should be a major focus, especially if the reports related to the budget are true, United, as always, have also been linked to some big names.

United should focus on bringing in multiple talented youngsters both from within and outside. At the same time, a transformation could also be possible if the club decides to spend big on a number of players in the coming windows. The club might be best off going for a double-faceted approach which can in turn help their new manager deliver success as soon as possible.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



It’s over between Pogba and Man United after €100m deal to re-sign him from Juventus six years ago. Official. Manchester United confirm that Paul Pogba will leave the club at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract.It’s over between Pogba and Man United after €100m deal to re-sign him from Juventus six years ago. Official. Manchester United confirm that Paul Pogba will leave the club at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract. 🚨🇫🇷 #MUFCIt’s over between Pogba and Man United after €100m deal to re-sign him from Juventus six years ago. https://t.co/ZWhIwkBzeF

In squad terms, both Liverpool and Manchester City are years ahead, and the only way to catch up appears to be to revamp the squad for both the short and the long term.

