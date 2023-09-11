Manchester United attacker Antony makes WhatsApp messages with Ingrid Lana public amid sexual assault allegations

Manchester United winger Antony shared WhatsApp conversations with banker Ingrid Lana on Instagram amid multiple sexual assault allegations against him.

The Brazil international is already being investigated in Brazil and Manchester following complaints of assault made by his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

Two other women, Rayssa de Freitas and the 33-year-old Lana, have also made accusations of abuse against Antony. On the Brazilian TV show Domingo Espetacular, Lana said (via Metro):

"He just pushed me because he tried to kiss me, and I didn’t want to. Out of nowhere, he tried to kiss me.

"He changed the subject and came at me. I said, ‘what’s going on?’. I went and said, ‘I don’t want it’. Then he pushed me against the wall with hatred. I hit my head against the wall."

In response, the former Ajax star posted WhatsApp conversations between the two on his Instagram story. A portion of their conversation has the complainant saying:

"If you want, I'll wait for you naked in bed. Are you coming back, my love? I'm going for a walk around here. Let me know (if you're coming back). Kisses."

Expand Tweet

The player has been given time off from training by the Red Devils as he deals with multiple allegations levelled against him. Antony's latest appearance in a Manchester United shirt came in the 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on September 3.

Antony denies assault claims by Ingrid Lana via Instagram

Manchester United v Arsenal (via Getty Images)

Manchester United star Antony shared screenshots of his WhatsApp conversations with Ingrid Lana amid sexual assault claims by the 33-year-old banker.

Before publishing a portion of their chats, the 23-year-old winger shared a short message on his Instagram story. Claiming that the couple met once and everything between the duo was consensual, he wrote (via Metro):

I wouldn’t like to, but I’m being forced to publish a small part of the WhatsApp conversations with Ingrid, which shows that we only had a single meeting, intimate and consensual. This matter with this fraudster will be resolved in court."

Speaking in another interview, Antony revealed that the claimant, in this case, requested to meet with the football player with the intention of getting intimate. He said:

"She asked to come here to Manchester to meet me, with a clear intention of meeting me intimately, including asking me if I preferred red or white lingerie."

The Brazilian international claimed the two then met after Lana's request. He also added that despite her insistence on a second meeting, he did not see her again.