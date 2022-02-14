Manchester United attacker emerges as summer transfer option for Barcelona: Reports

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly a summer transfer option for La Liga giants Barcelona.

Cavani, 35, joined Manchester United back in 2019 after becoming a free agent following his departure from PSG. During his time at the Red Devils, he has registered 19 goals and seven assists in 54 appearances for the side but his contract with the Premier League side runs out at the end of the season.

The option of signing the Uruguay international as a free agent has alerted Barca bosses who hold a long-standing interest in the former Napoli striker.

Fichajes reports that Cavani is an enticing option for Barca bosses with the club seeking attacking reinforcements as they expect departures of their own. Memphis Depay, Luuk De Jong, Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele are all being linked with moves away from the Catalan giants.

Despite bringing in forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang and Ferran Torres in January, manager Xavi is looking at more options as he reshapes his Barca side. However, they won't be alone in pursuing the veteran as La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid also hold an interest in his signature alongside Argentine Primera Division outfit Boca Juniors.

The Argentine club attempted to lure Cavani to the Estadio Alberto J. Armando stadium last summer only for Manchester United to keep hold of the experienced forward.

Manchester United's Cavani a good signing for Barcelona?

Cavani is a top professional

The potential transfer of Cavani would give Xavi a striker who certainly knows how to find the back of the net.

The Uruguayan has been a constant threat at each of his former clubs and has amassed 360 goals in 610 games in his career.

Alongside this, his experience having played for the likes of United, PSG, Napoli and Palermo lends itself to Barca taking on a striker who could be a major influence on a youthful side.

Cavani will be respectful, as always. Important to clarify that Cavani will be focused on Man Utd until end of the season. He's set to try a new experience as free agent in June - but also had chance to leave in January & wanted to stay after direct talk with RangnickCavani will be respectful, as always. Important to clarify that Cavani will be focused on Man Utd until end of the season. He's set to try a new experience as free agent in June - but also had chance to leave in January & wanted to stay after direct talk with Rangnick 🔴 #MUFC Cavani will be respectful, as always. https://t.co/CSrk7Ct8sA

Cavani has been attributed to helping younger talents at Manchester United flourish and his professionalism is something all managers who have coached the player count on.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer touched on Cavani's competence in an interview with manutd.com back in 2020:

“He's so meticulous and professional with his habits, everything about him shows why he's had the career he's had and, at the age he's now, he's still one of the fittest players we've got."

Cavani has been in and out of the Red Devils side this season following the arrival of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is set to depart at the end of the season with Rangnick promising the club will bring in a replacement.

