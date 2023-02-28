Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford explains outrageous skill move he pulled off in 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Newcastle

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has explained the incredible skill he conjured up in his side's 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26). The English attacker was on the scoresheet as the Red Devils won their first trophy in six years.

Rashford was at his best throughout, and his performance was capped off by a goal in the 39th minute following Casemiro's 33rd-minute header. The United attacker's strike deflected in off Sven Botman and past Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius.

However, it wasn't the only impressive feat he accomplished during the final. He also produced a moment of brilliant skill when he dumbfounded Kieran Trippier with an exquisite pass. A Manchester United fan account tweeted in response:

"Rashford what did you do?"

Rashford has since replied, explaining:

"It was a heel-to-heel flick but in the air."

Rashford has been Manchester United's protagonist this season. He has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists in 38 appearances across competitions. This is the best return of his career to date.

However, it's not just his statistics that are earning plaudits, as his overall game under Erik ten Hag has been high quality. The piece of trickery he achieved against Newcastle was just one example of his superb outings this season.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire insists he wants more game time

Harry Maguire on his lack of game time.

Maguire came on in the 88th minute of Manchester United's Carabao Cup final win over the Magpies. He lifted the trophy with stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes during the celebrations at Wembley. However, that has been the story of his season with regard to playing time.

The English defender has featured 20 times but just nine in Ten Hag's starting lineup. Maguire understands that competition for places is rife at Old Trafford, but he yearns to have more game time with the Red Devils, telling ESPN:

"I'm a footballer who wants to play games. and I want to lead the boys out of the tunnel at the start of the game, but also I understand this is part and parcel of football when you play at the top level, and you have got huge competition for places."

The former Leicester City man concluded by explaining the conversations he's had with Ten Hag about his situation at Manchester United:

"The manager speaks to me daily, and he really respects me and believes that I am a top centre-half with all the attributes to play in his team, but also he understands that the players who are playing - and I understand that the players who are playing - are playing very well."

Maguire joined United from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million - a world record fee for a defender. He has two years left on his contract.

