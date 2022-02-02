Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood released on bail after being arrested for alleged sexual assault and other crimes

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been granted bail after being taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman named Harriet Robson, who is believed to be his ex-girlfriend. The England international also allegedly sent death threats to the young woman, as photographic evidence emerged on Instagram including audiotapes of Greenwood forcing himself on Harriet.

However, Greater Manchester Police have released a statement, confirming that the Manchester United man has been released on bail while they investigate the matter further. The statement read:

"A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

Greenwood was reportedly taken into custody on January 30th after proof of his alleged assault was brought to light, with the Greater Manchester Police releasing a statement at the time that a man in his 20s was arrested. The statement read:

"GMP were made aware earlier today of online social media images & videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence...following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape & assault."

utdreport @utdreport Greater Manchester Police statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation." #mulive Greater Manchester Police statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation." #mulive

Manchester United confirm that Greenwood will not feature for the club during the investigation process

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Red Devils declined to comment further on the subject but confirmed that 20-year-old will not be involved with the club until further notice, with Greenwood part of an ongoing investigation.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell #MUFC statement: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.” #MUFC statement: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

"We are aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Greenwood is yet to comment on the incident but has now been released on bail. However, he is not expected to play any football in the meantime as police continue to investigate his alleged crimes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Manchester United's Mason Greenwood accused of domestic abuse & sexual assault, pictures & audio clips emerge of alleged crimes

Edited by Vishal Subramanian