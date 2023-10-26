Manchester United attacker namedrops Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar when asked to name his sporting icon

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has named Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar as his three idols.

Pellistri was given the tough task of choosing his sporting idol but the Uruguayan couldn't pick one. He said that he loves watching Ronaldo, Messi, and Neymar the most (via UtdDistrict):

"It's difficult this one. I'd say the three players I admire most are [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Neymar. They are the three attackers that I really enjoy watching."

Pellistri, 21, has played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, at Manchester United. However, he was just breaking into the senior team during the Portuguese icon's second spell at Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international saw up close the extraordinary talent of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Al-Nassr superstar is club and international football's all-time leading top goalscorer. He's bagged 729 goals and 232 assists in 981 club games for the likes of the Red Devils, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime rival is Lionel Messi who has long been regarded as the most entertaining footballer in history. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner cemented his legacy last year by winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi, 36, captained Argentina to glory, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games. He won the tournament's Golden Ball award for his scintillating displays.

Many argue that Neymar, 31, has missed out on a Ballon d'Or during his career due to playing in the same era as the two legends. The Al-Hilal superstar has lit up European football since he arrived at Barcelona back in 2013.

Neymar recently became Brazil's all-time record goalscorer, eclipsing the late great Pele. He sits on 79 goals and 59 assists in 128 caps for Selecao.

Victor Osimhen would rather join Lionel Messi in the MLS than head to Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League

Victor Osimhen prefers to join Lionel Messi in the MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may have both left Europe but their rivalry continues to live on. The Portuguese icon joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January while the Argentine hero headed to MLS side Inter Miami this past summer.

Both leagues are quickly growing and managing to lure world-class talent out of Europe. Napoli star Victor Osimhen is one name that was linked with a move to Saudi in the summer but he remained at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen recently took part in a Twitch stream with Ascoli's Italian goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano and former Italy striker Mario Balotelli. He made clear that he would rather join Lionel Messi in the MLS (via GOAL):

"If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS."

However, Osimhen did talk up the growth of the Saudi Pro League, alluding to Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr:

"They are trying to develop their league, which is good. One [Ronaldo] of the greatest of all time has gone there. Because of his [Ronaldo's] influence, they have attracted a lot of talented players to also go there."

Osimhen is regarded as one of Europe's top attacking talents, shining for Napoli in Italy. Last season's Serie A top scorer has been in excellent form this season, netting six goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions.