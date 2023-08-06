Al Hilal offer stunning £1M per week wages to lure Manchester United and PSG target - Reports

Saudi Arabian football club Al-Hilal is making waves in the transfer market with a jaw-dropping offer of nearly £1 million per week to Manchester United and PSG target Victor Osimhen, as per Ben Jacobs.

The 24-year-old striker has been a hot target for several European giants, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but Al-Hilal is determined to secure his services.

Updating on the details of Al-Hilal and Osimhen's situation, Jacobs said:

''Al-Hilal still haven't given up on Victor Osimhen and have offered him close to £1m-per-week. Saudi side have already had a bid rejected. Al-Hilal looking for one more box-office signing after failing to sign Messi and Mbappe. Napoli still pushing for Osimhen to extend.''

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



Napoli still pushing for Osimhen to extend. pic.twitter.com/qj9too2hzM Al-Hilal still haven't given up on Victor Osimhen and have offered him close to £1m-per-week. Saudi side have already had a bid rejected. Al-Hilal looking for one more box-office signing after failing to sign Messi and Mbappe.Napoli still pushing for Osimhen to extend.

After failing to sign football icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Al-Hilal is eager to make a significant statement signing, and they see Osimhen as the perfect fit to elevate their squad's prowess. Their initial bid has already been turned down, but that hasn't deterred them from pursuing the gifted forward.

However, despite the incredible financial offer, Osimhen seems resolute in his commitment to his current club, Napoli.

The Nigerian international enjoyed a remarkable season in Serie A, netting 26 goals in just 32 appearances. This earned him the prestigious Capocannoniere title, making him the first-ever African to achieve the feat. His outstanding performances were instrumental in Napoli's triumphant Scudetto campaign.

Napoli, in turn, is keen to retain their prized asset and extend his stay at the Stadio San Paolo. Osimhen's current contract is set to run until June 2025, and the club is working on negotiations with his agent, holding several meetings with President Aurelio De Laurentiis to secure a contract extension.

However, the sticking point in the negotiations lies in the release clause. Napoli aims to set the clause at a minimum of €150 million, while Osimhen's representatives are pushing for a lower sum of €110 million. This disparity in valuation is creating a hurdle in reaching an agreement.

PSG nears €80m signing of Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos, fending off European giants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is on the verge of securing an impressive €80 million deal for the highly sought-after Portuguese striker, Goncalo Ramos.

According to football journalist Jonathan Johnson, Manchester United and other top European clubs were also vying for the 22-year-old's signature, but PSG has won the race.

Transfer Centre @CentreTransfer PSG are closing in on an €80m deal for Goncalo Ramos. Manchester United and other top European clubs also considered him [@Jon_LeGossip via @caughtoffside] pic.twitter.com/5AUkeZNy7J

Ramos has been a standout performer for Benfica's youth ranks, showcasing immense potential and lethal goal-scoring abilities. He has 41 goals and 16 assists in 106 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

His performances caught the attention of football giants across Europe, including Manchester United and PSG. Still, it seems that the allure of PSG's star-studded lineup and ambitious projects convinced the young talent to move to the French capital.