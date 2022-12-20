Manchester United attacker still missing from training ahead of Carabao Cup clash against Burnley

Jadon Sancho is still missing from Manchester United's training session ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Burnley.

The Red Devils resume their season after the FIFA World Cup break on Wednesday night as they take on Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

According to the Manchester Evening News, star winger Jadon Sancho was absent from Manchester United's training session as he is undergoing an individual training program.

After the former Borussia Dortmund winger failed to make it to the England squad for the FIFA World Cup, Erik Ten Hag suggested individual training in the Netherlands.

Sancho is thought to be working hard to regain both physical and mental fitness.

The Manchester United forward is aiming to recapture his impressive form from the start of the campaign, which has faded as the season has progressed.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Erik ten Hag has revealed Jadon Sancho has not been "in the right fitness state" as he trains away from the Manchester United first team. Erik ten Hag has revealed Jadon Sancho has not been "in the right fitness state" as he trains away from the Manchester United first team. https://t.co/AYC7x8aptb

The 22-year-old has been training with a coach trusted by Ten Hag at Dutch amateur club OJC Rosmalen, with a brief video emerging of him dribbling around training mannequins.

Sancho did not travel to Spain with the rest of his teammates for a warm-weather training camp and friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis.

The Manchester Evening News claims that the fleet-footed winger is not yet in a position to return to the Carrington training ground.

He has not been with the side since October 31 and last played in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22 before getting sidelined with an illness.

The Manchester United star deactivated his social media accounts last month to focus on his family and his individual form.

He hasn't been able to live up to his £73 million price tag since making his move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

Sancho has scored just eight goals and produced four assists in 52 games so far. The winger has three goals and one assist in 14 games this campaign.

Manchester United drop plans to sign in-form attacker

Manchester United are reportedly looking to ditch their pursuit of in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old versatile attacker impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the Netherlands.

Milan Posts 🏆🇮🇹 @MilanPosts #CorSport: #Gakpo is currently valued at €75m, which make it difficult for Milan to reach. Manchester United are also mentioned as they have bet on the Dutchman since the last transfer window. #Newcastle , on the other hand, could be in a position to pay this fee. 📰 #CorSport: #Gakpo is currently valued at €75m, which make it difficult for Milan to reach. Manchester United are also mentioned as they have bet on the Dutchman since the last transfer window. #Newcastle, on the other hand, could be in a position to pay this fee. https://t.co/HeD6sgINcY

Gakpo was arguably the best player for Louis van Gaal's side in Qatar as they progressed to the quarter-finals where they lost to eventual champions Argentina on penalties.

The Dutchman has been in blistering form this campaign, having scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists in 24 matches for PSV.

