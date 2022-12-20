Manchester United ditch plan to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to ditch their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who turned a lot of heads with his superb performances for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gakpo, 23, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Europe with his fine performances for both club and country. He has scored 13 goals and registered 17 assists in 24 matches for PSV this season, attracting interest from a host of heavyweight clubs.

Earlier this summer, the youngster was heavily linked with the Red Devils prior to Antony's £86 million switch to Old Trafford.

"We have still no official bids. Let's see if some club will pay big money in January". PSV director Brands: "Only 10/12 clubs can pay afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let's see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody's plans"

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are reluctant to splash the cash on a first-choice forward in the upcoming winter transfer window as the club are keen to avoid overpaying for their transfer targets.

With Gakpo's valuation inflating to £45 million from £25 million after his debut World Cup campaign in Qatar, Erik ten Hag's side are prepared to rely on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. Earlier last month, the Red Devils agreed to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract after his contentious interview.

Manchester United are expected to prioritize a short-term loan signing when the transfer window opens in January, as per the aforementioned report. ESPN journalist Mark Ogden claimed that the club have identified Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic as the ideal temporary acquisition. He said:

"I've been told United will consider a loan move for Christian Pulisic when the window opens next month. United, Arsenal and Newcastle have been made aware by those that represent Pulisic that he is available and keen to move in January."

Erik ten Hag's men will be in action next when they take on Burnley in their EFL Cup last-16 clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday (21 December).

Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are in contract talks with three players

In his column for Caught Offside, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano shed light on Manchester United's plans for the winter transfer window. He also stated that new deals for Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho are at the top of their wishlist.

"Manchester United are discussing internally about next steps to do, so it's time to decide the strategy, budget is a key factor after spending big money in the summer. New contracts are key topic too: Dalot, Rashford and Garnacho are three priorities," he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the Red Devils' recruitment plans, he added:

"Talks will take place with all of them waiting for United to decide on new striker. In my opinion, United getting in the top four this season depends on who they can sign up front."

