Manchester United aware that Antoine Griezmann has been put up for sale by Atletico Madrid amid Cristiano Ronaldo links - Reports 

Manchester United are aware that Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is available during the current transfer window amid reports of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, the possibility of a swap deal, however, does not exist at this stage. The Portuguese striker wants to leave Manchester United after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

His contract runs out next year but it has an option to be extended until the summer of 2024. The Red Devils would understandably want to sign a striker if Ronaldo ends up leaving the club.

Griezmann is said to be up for sale this summer and the Frenchman is an option Erik ten Hag could consider to strengthen his attack. He joined Los Colchoneros on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona last summer.

Diego Simeone's side activated the option to extend that deal by another year, which will see the former Real Sociedad forward stay at Wanda Metropolitano for the next season.

He scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 36 games across all competitions in his first season back at Atletico.

Manchester United are yet to sign an attacker this summer despite losing Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan striker reached the end of his contract last month, while Mason Greenwood's indefinite suspension does the club no favors.

Ten Hag has seen arrivals elsewhere. Christian Eriksen joined as a free agent while Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia swapped Eredivisie for the Premier League this summer.

Atletico Madrid president gives verdict on signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo potentially moving to Atletico would undoubtedly raise controversy given his history with Real Madrid. However, the club's president, Enrique Cerezo, has denied that a move for the Portuguese striker could take place.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back at Man United's training ground this morning Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back at Man United's training ground this morning 👀 https://t.co/gF4kTL0XC2

Speaking on the radio show El Partidazo de COPE (h/t Eurosport), the Atletico head honcho said:

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true. It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid.”

Chelsea were also linked with a move for the former Juventus superstar but they withdrew their interest early in the window. It remains to be seen if Jorge Mendes will be able to find a new club for the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo returned to pre-season training on Tuesday, July 26th, to hold talks with Erik ten Hag over his future at the club.

While the content of the discussion remains unknown, the fact that he returned to Carrington could be taken as a positive sign by Manchester United.

