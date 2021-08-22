Manchester United backed to sign Lewandowski if Mbappe joins Real Madrid

Manchester United, despite already adding Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to their ranks this summer, could still make one or two signings before the transfer window shuts.

With Kylian Mbappe said to be nearing a departure from Paris Saint-Germain, the Red Devils have been backed by transfer expert Duncan Castles to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski amid a potential wave of developments.

Castles was quoted as saying:

"Manchester United we know long term, are in the market for a centre-forward. They've retained Edinson Cavani this season but there was a point they were considering bringing a new striker in and that's still in their plans.

"I think we went into this market talking about how important strikers were and how the movement of certain strikers is going to determine how the dominoes fall and what else happens, I think we're still there. Will Kylian Mbappe move this summer? Do Madrid put that money across to Paris Saint-Germain immediately?

"If they do I'll be incredibly surprised if PSG don't respond by going out and making significant signings to dampen down the headlines of losing their star Frenchman, their star player from their own country, at the tail end of the market.

"I don't see Qatar taking it lightly if Mbappe gets his way and goes to Madrid. Then there's money to be spent. A replacement comes in, you could see PSG deciding if they lose Mbappe that the player to replace him with is Paul Pogba, who is running down his contract and is a French national team player so you get a new star Frenchman.

"That leaves money in United's hands to work on areas of the team they're still targeting. They've said they'll do that if they make a transfer happen."

As a reminder, Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid within the last few days. The Frenchman has refused to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has allegedly told the club he wants to be on the move.

The Parisians already have that position covered with the arrival of Lionel Messi this summer. However, they're said to be looking to strengthen their midfield and a move for Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is being touted. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also said to be on the search for a new striker and Robert Lewandowski has reportedly appeared on their radar.

Mbappe's switch could help Manchester United in the race for Lewandowski

Manchester United building a competitive squad

Manchester United have significantly strengthened their squad with the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer. The duo are expected to play a vital role for the club this season.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men put their quality on display in their opening Premier League fixture with a 5-1 triumph over Leeds United at the weekend. Up next, they will face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

