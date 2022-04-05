“Manchester United has been doing badly for years” – Ajax midfielder aims sly dig at Red Devils amid Erik ten Hag links

Ajax star Davy Klaassen launched a sly dig at Manchester United amidst speculation over Erik ten Hag being appointed as United's next manager.

The Dutch midfielder was asked for his thoughts on the current reports that ten Hag will be ending his five-year stay in Amsterdam to join United.

Klaasen responded with a jab at the Red Devils, telling Voetball Primeur (via Manchester Evening News):

“He has been doing well with us for years and Manchester United has been doing badly for years."

The former Everton midfielder wants his manager to stay at the Eredivisie league leaders, adding:

“He can also stay. I hope so.”

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🎙• Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen: "He [Ten Hag] has been doing well with us for years and 🎙• Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen: "He [Ten Hag] has been doing well with us for years and #MUFC has been doing badly for years. He can also stay. I hope so." @ADnl 🚨🎙• Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen: "He [Ten Hag] has been doing well with us for years and #MUFC has been doing badly for years. He can also stay. I hope so." @ADnl 🇳🇱

Journalist Laurie Whitwell reports that ten Hag is pulling the most support within the United camp in the race for the Old Trafford managerial hotseat. He is in a two-man race with Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. Having trailed the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, is now the clear favorite.

Ajax striker Sebastian Haller also commented on the speculation surrounding ten Hag's future, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

“We all understand if he did it, but I think it’s up to the coach to choose what he wants. We’re just his players. I’m just grateful for what he has done for me and I hope he will make the best decision for himself.”

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, although talks have been very positive between Manchester United and the Dutch coach, he wants a decision soon.

This is because there is interest from other top European sides in luring him away from Amsterdam.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Although Although #MUFC are still considering other candidates, it is understood that Ten Hag has particularly impressed the club regarding taking over as the next permanent manager. @JamieJackson___ 🚨🇳🇱 Although #MUFC are still considering other candidates, it is understood that Ten Hag has particularly impressed the club regarding taking over as the next permanent manager. @JamieJackson___ https://t.co/XcO4Nv5gIw

Erik ten Hag is the right man for Manchester United

Klaasen's scathing analysis of the Red Devils is arguably merited. However, the potential appointment of ten Hag as the next manager, it could be a match made in heaven.

The 52-year-old offers a refreshing approach to management, the likes of which Manchester United have never really had implemented at the club.

Former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, although successful in man management, was somewhat flawed when it came to tactically setting up his United team.

GOAL @goal



He lasted 969 days. Three years ago today, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed Manchester United boss on a permanent basisHe lasted 969 days. Three years ago today, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed Manchester United boss on a permanent basis 🔴He lasted 969 days. https://t.co/6v1CKpFk65

Jose Mourinho had all the credentials in the world as well and is the club's most successful manager since Sir Alex Ferguson. But his strict approach to controlling squads just didn't fit, especially the team he had at his disposal.

The appointment of Louis van Gaal was seen as a reset of the club from top to bottom. But he never took to the club and had a fractious relationship with the board.

David Moyes was ahead of his time when he took on the role and perhaps just wasn't made out for a top four side. Taking over just after Sir Alex retired in 2013 perhaps didn't help either.

Ten Hag, though, has the tropes of all the aforementioned. His reputation as one of Europe's most highly regarded coaches is something United have lacked.

Now is the time to get it right in terms of bringing a world-class coach to Old Trafford and ten Hag may finally be that man.

Edited by Aditya Singh