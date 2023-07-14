Manchester United and Barcelona fined by UEFA for breaching FFP regulations

Manchester United and Barcelona have been hit with substantial fines by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The governing body of European football has announced a list of clubs that have failed to comply with their financial fair play regulations and have been imposed with penalties.

Manchester United and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs to have been penalized by UEFA for their inability to comply with the FFP rules.

Other than the two heavyweights, Belgian side Royal Antwerp FC and Turkish side Trabzonspor A.S. failed to comply with the break-even requirement.

Barca have been hit with a fine of €500,000 for wrongly reporting their profits on the disposal of intangible assets (other than player transfers) in the financial year 2022.

Manchester United have been slapped with a fine of €300,000 for reported minor break-even deficits. Turkish side Konyaspor and Cypriot side APOEL FC have also both been fined €100,000 for similar offenses.

Riga FC, NK Olimpija Ljubljana, and ŠK Slovan Bratislava have been fined €10,000 each for failing to submit complete and accurate break-even information by the required deadline.

RSC Anderlecht have also been on the receiving end of fines worth €100,000. Istanbul Başakşehir FK have been handed a fine of €400,000 for failing to meet the targets set for the financial year 2022.

Both Manchester United and Barcelona could now struggle in the transfer market after being hit by FFP regulations.

The Red Devils have so far made just one senior addition to their side, in the form of Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Blaugrana, on the other hand, have welcomed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez on free transfers.

Barcelona prepared to make an offer for Manchester United defender

Barcelona are reportedly set to make a move for Manchester United youngster Marc Jurado. According to the program Que t'hi jugues on the radio station SER Catalunya, Xavi Hernandez is plotting a move for the Spain under-20 international.

Jurado joined the Red Devils back in 2020, having come through the youth ranks of Barcelona, but is yet to make his debut for the Red Devils.

The 19-year-old, however, has been a regular in the under-21 side and also featured against Leeds United in the first pre-season game in Oslo, Norway.

Jurado is predominantly a right-back, an area where the Catalan giants have struggled in recent times. They have also been linked with the duo of Joao Cancelo and Pablo Maffeo.