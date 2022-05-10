Manchester United beat several Premier League rivals to agree first transfer ahead of Erik ten Hag era: Reports 

Manchester United are said to have made their first signing of the Erik ten Hag era. Ten Hag is set to arrive at Manchester United in the summer and is tasked with overseeing the most significant rebuild in the club's recent history. There is a lot of talk around the kind of players he will be able to attract and persuade without Champions League football.

It has become clear that under the Dutchman, the Red Devils will also be actively recruiting players for their youth ranks and the process is already underway.

TalkSPORT reports that the Old Trafford outfit have agreed a deal for 16-year old Elyh Harrison, who plays in goal for League Two side Stevenage FC. Several other Premier League clubs were monitoring the shot-stopper and were interested in adding him to their ranks.

But Manchester United, with a six-digit reported fee, have successfully fended off the competition. The 16-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Stevenage, however he has trained with their first team on several occasions.

Harrison has earned admirers due to his displays with the U18 squad of the League Two club. He is expected to develop at the youth academy at Old Trafford after signing.

Manchester United's U18s are having an impressive season and have reached the FA Youth Cup finals. The young starlet will surely add more quality to Travis Binnion's squad and is seen as one for the future.

Who could join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United as his backroom staff?

All eyes will be on the Ajax manager as he chooses his teammates for the Old Trafford dugout, who will fight every battle with his side.

Erik ten Hag is understood to have requested from the board the return of former Red Devils assistant manager Steve McClaren. However, The Times, via 90min, reported that the Dutchman's plea has been declined. The two worked together at FC Twente, where Ten Hag was assisting McClaren.

Former Twente manager Fred Rutten was also offered the Manchester United number two job by the Ajax boss, the same source reported. However, Rutten has made up his mind to join Ruud Van Nistelrooy at PSV Eindhoven.

One name that is sure to join the incoming Red Devils manager is Mitchell van der Gaag. Fabrizio Romano had earlier confirmed that the current Ajax assistant manager had accepted the offer. It will be interesting to see who else joins the pair and whether the board is in agreement with their chosen one's choices.

