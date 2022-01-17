Manchester United begin talks for Bundesliga star - Reports

Manchester United have opened transfer negotiations with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig for Amadou Haidara, according to Jonathan Shrager.

The football pundit and journalist made the revelation on his official Twitter handle a few hours ago, indicating there was a breakthrough in the transfer saga.

The Malian international has been linked with the Red Devils for some time now, although no offer has officially been put in place.

But talks are reportedly in the preliminary stages now with the club hoping to strike a deal as they're in desperate need of some midfield reinforcements.

Jonathan Shrager @JonathanShrager Whilst talks are in preliminary stages, I am told that there is now an open dialogue between #MUFC and RB Leipzig regarding Amadou Haidara Whilst talks are in preliminary stages, I am told that there is now an open dialogue between #MUFC and RB Leipzig regarding Amadou Haidara

There have been continued doubts over many of Manchester United's first-team stars and the club believe that Haidara could be a valuable addition to the squad.

Indeed, the Daily Mirror reported that Leipzig have verbally agreed a £33 million fee with Rangnick. However, no formal bid was made by his side.

His short-term tenure could also be a reason given that United chiefs are not fully backing the German as the hunt for a permanent manager is running concurrently.

Haidara is currently away at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon representing Mali.

Haidara is a hot property in the market and Manchester United could face competition for his signature

Since bursting onto the scene with the Red Bulls in 2018, Haidara has made a meteoric rise to prominence in Europe.

He came of age with heroic displays last season and has continued in the same vein in the 2021/22 campaign as well.

The midfielder has already struck thrice in all competitions, exactly half of what he managed in the whole of last season.

The United Link 🏆 @TheUnitedLink I do believe Manchester United are extremely slow in midfield and Haidara could possibly change that for us. He has the ability to help build better tempo and will help in ball progression.



Zakaria is the better option defensively and Haidara looks better offensively. I do believe Manchester United are extremely slow in midfield and Haidara could possibly change that for us. He has the ability to help build better tempo and will help in ball progression.Zakaria is the better option defensively and Haidara looks better offensively.

Haidara possesses electric speed, precocious dribbling skills and an eye for passing, while he's already played under Rangnick at Leipzig.

There's a notion that he could fit the manager's pressing style at Old Trafford perfectly. However, Manchester United could miss out on the star for their lack of urgency.

Newcastle United, whose takeover by Saudi Arabia was completed last year, are also interested in Haidara.

The side recently completed their first major signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and are now pushing for more, with the Malian supposedly on their radar.

