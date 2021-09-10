"Manchester United behaved differently"- Juventus director reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo chose former club over Manchester City

Juventus director Federico Cherubini has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo decided to complete a sensational return to Manchester United this summer rather than join arch-rivals Manchester City.

The Portuguese star was desperate to leave Turin after Juventus endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign under the management of Andrea Pirlo. Despite scoring 36 goals for the club in all competitions last season, Ronaldo was often criticized for his inability to have an impact on the big games.

Furthermore, the Portuguese star's €29 million per year salary became a massive financial burden on the Bianconeri, who are suffering financially due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester City were heavily linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo before United hijacked the Cityzens' move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the eleventh hour.

Juventus director Federico Cherubini has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United due to the way the club approached the transfer. He believes there could have been no other end to the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga.

"There weren't the right conditions to do so. Manchester United behaved differently, like a club with tradition. There couldn't be a different end, given the way Ronaldo had spoken to us. We couldn't force a player to stay in a context that he didn't recognise anymore," Cherubini told Tuttosport.

Juventus had no choice but to sell Cristiano Ronaldo after he demanded to leave in August, according to the Italian club's football director Federico Cherubini, but the forward's exit could herald a new era focused on youth. https://t.co/sAApNylLlk — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) September 10, 2021

Federico Cherubini went on to defend Juventus' decision to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United this summer. Juventus' dire financial situation forced the club to sell the Portuguese international.

"We respect Ronaldo but I share the same views as our president, Juventus' history is made by great champions, coaches and directors, but the club remains the most important thing," said Cherubini.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United could lead to the departure of two stars in January

Manchester United v A.C. Milan - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg One

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United is likely to result in the departures of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial in January. Both strikers are likely to see their game time reduced over the next few months as Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be deployed as a No. 9 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portuguese star has transformed into one of the most lethal poachers over the years. He is unlikely to play as a left-winger like he did during his first spell at Old Trafford.

Juventus DOF Federico Cherubini has spoken on record about the decision to sell Cristiano Ronaldo."There was not any possibility to keep him, also for the way he talked to us,There could not have been a different ending. He was very direct in communicating his intentions pic.twitter.com/sUA2cIN459 — Manuel Menacho (@MenachoManuel1) September 10, 2021

Also Read

Anthony Martial has also been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent months while Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar