Manchester United believe they can do a deal for 24-year-old Premier League star in the region of £40 million: Reports

Manchester United have been in the market for a midfielder for a long time and are now turning their attention to Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, according to reports in the Daily Star. The club have previously been linked to players like West Ham’s Declan Rice and Leeds' Kalvin Phillips. With West Ham’s price tag of £100 million for Rice, and Kalvin Phillips set to sign a new contract, Manchester United are now exploring more options.

Tielemans' contract at the club runs out in 2023 and United are hoping to pounce and sign Tielemans for a low transfer fee. The 24-Year-Old joined Leicester City in 2019 and has been a vital part of their midfield ever since. He has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in the Premier League since his transfer from Monaco.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United have turned their transfer attentions to Leicester’s Youri Tielemans because of serious doubts around the availability of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.



Manchester United have struggled for consistency in midfield this season and were expected to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window. They held off doing so because their current manager Ralf Rangnick is just temporarily holding this position. The club want a manager who is coming in next season to get the reigns to make transfer decisions and thus it can be expected that they will sign at least one midfielder in the summer.

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans could solve midfield crisis at Manchester United

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City

Manchester United are in a very tricky situation regarding their midfielders. Paul Pogba is set to leave the club in the next transfer window after his contract expires. Jesse Lingard is another player who will be a free agent in the summer. Nemanja Matic will turn 34 in 2022 and will be looking to retire soon. Donny van de Beek is now at Everton on loan until the end of the season and his situation at the club is not clear either.

With so many uncertainties in midfield, it’s only logical for Manchester United to target a midfielder in the summer. They have previously dealt with Leicester City, having signed Harry Maguire for £80 million in 2019 and believe a deal for Youri Tielemans around the £40 million mark can be struck. The Belgian has impressed for both club and country. He has appeared for Belgium 47 times and helped them reach the World Cup semi-finals back in 2018.

Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott Rice isn't heading to #MUFC this summer. United have a budget and several players to replace. Rice will cost £100m+. You could probably get Kessie and Tielemans with change. Rice isn't heading to #MUFC this summer. United have a budget and several players to replace. Rice will cost £100m+. You could probably get Kessie and Tielemans with change.

Youri Tielemans wants to play Champions League football and it looks unlikely that he will be able to do this at Leicester City. The Leicester City star is also being targeted by Juventus, which is something the Red Devils will have to be wary of. It is important that they qualify for the Champions League next season, not only for the sake of Tielemans but also to persuade any other targets they may try to sign over the summer transfer window.

