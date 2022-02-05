“You can make your mind up over what I’m talking about now” – David Moyes tells Manchester United and Chelsea what they must do to sign Declan Rice

Manchester United and Chelsea have both shown interest in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the last few months. Hammers boss David Moyes has commented on the speculation surrounding the player, revealing what it would take to prise Rice away from the London Stadium.

West Ham's gargantuan £100 million price tag hindered United and Chelsea from signing Rice last summer. Now Moyes has warned that it would take even more money to sign the Englishman.

"You will need humongous money to get close," the tactician said ahead of his side's FA Cup clash with Kidderminster on Saturday, as quoted by Metro.

He continued:

"I said in the summer that I thought Declan Rice was £100 million. That was your chance to get him cheap. You can make your mind up over what I’m talking about now."

West Ham are not under any pressure to sell Rice. The midfielder's current contract runs till the summer of 2024, and his manager has praised him for his commitment and level of performances.

David Moyes was quoted as saying in this regard:

"I feel his commitment. He’s under contract, and we’re really pleased to have him. He’s here for certainly a few years."

Moyes continued:

"He’s like a special edition Declan Rice; there’s not many like him. He’s arguably playing as well as any midfielder in European football, and the prices were expensive in January, weren’t they?"

Who else could rival Chelsea and Manchester United for Declan Rice's signature?

The Englishman is currently on the radar of many clubs following a string of impressive performances.

The midfielder's impressive performances for West Ham has put him on the radar of multiple top clubs in the Premier League. Rumours suggest Manchester City and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the midfielder. It remains to be seen if he remains at West Ham next season.

Meanwhile, Rice continues firing on all cylinders for the Hammers. So far this season, the Englishman has made 28 appearances for the London club across competitions, recording three goals and four assists.

