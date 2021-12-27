Manchester United believe Ralf Rangnick's presence could help them complete £70m deal: Reports

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has been reported as a transfer target for Manchester United. Wirtz has often been dubbed the 'next Kai Havertz,' with his stock soaring in Germany after a promising start to the Bundesliga and Europa League season.

Wirtz could follow in the footsteps of Chelsea's Havertz by clinching a major move to England sooner rather than later.

Several teams, including Manchester United, are part of the mix interested in bagging the services of Wirtz.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea are all battling the Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick's presence at Old Trafford, though, is seen as a boost to United's position in the quest for Wirtz.

The 63-year-old's standing in German football would almost certainly serve as an endorsement for Wirtz to join Manchester United.

Manchester United are linked with several high-profile players, including Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland

The Red Devils are part of the mix interested in bagging the services of Bellingham and Haaland. Manchester United's midfield has been a topic of much debate over the last few months. With an enormous question mark looming over Donny can de Beek's and Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford, Bellingham could fill the massive void.

However, reports suggest Liverpool are leading the race to sign the English international.

Wirtz, on the other hand, will likely be a summer target if United are serious about signing him. Leverkusen is likely to seek more than £70 million to let their greatest asset leave the club.

Wirtz made his senior debut at the age of 16. He has netted 17 goals and has clocked 19 assists in 53 appearances for the German club.

The 18-year-old has been in exceptional form this season and has already scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 17 starts across all competitions.

Rangnick has taken over a squad that includes several players with questionable futures, particularly in attack.

Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani have been warming the bench for a while now and might be looking for a move away from Old Trafford. This will force Manchester United to go all-in to seek attacking reinforcements in the subsequent transfer window.

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United on December 28 after having their last two ties against Brentford and Brighton postponed because of COVID-19.

