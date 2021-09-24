"Manchester United is the best choice for Cristiano" - Portugal great Luis Figo welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford switch

Portugal legend Luis Figo has hailed his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo for choosing to return to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo for the second time this summer following the attacker's decision to leave Juventus. Prior to the transfer, the Portuguese was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester City, but ended up joining the Red Devils instead.

Luis Figo thinks moving to Old Trafford is the best decision the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could have taken at this stage of his career.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Medical to be scheduled soon.

CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC Medical to be scheduled soon.CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo



Medical to be scheduled soon.

CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. https://t.co/WXfs3p6GFK

"Personally, I think that Manchester United is the best choice for Cristiano because it's a place he knows," Figo was quoted as saying. "He has (made) history at the club; the fans love him and I think it's the best place to be in the last part of your career," the former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward added.

Luis Figo has played for Spain's two biggest clubs. The attacker left Barcelona for Real Madrid in an infamous transfer during the summer of 2000. The controversial move added fuel to the burning rivalry between the two Spanish giants.

Squawka Football @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in every game he has played for Man Utd since returning to the club:



◎ 3 games

◉ 4 goals



He is inevitable. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in every game he has played for Man Utd since returning to the club:



◎ 3 games

◉ 4 goals



He is inevitable. https://t.co/CYtlhOvG32

Figo suffered a lot of abuse after that transfer. During an El Clasico clash on November 23, 2002, a pig's head was thrown at the Portuguese by a section of Barcelona fans. Talking about that experience, Figo explained why he made the controversial switch:

"It was an important but difficult decision. I left a city that gave me a lot and where I felt good," the 48-year-old opened up. But if you don't feel like you're recognised for what you're doing, and you have an offer from another club then you think about it," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is off to a bright start at Manchester United.

Manchester United are already reaping the rewards for luring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after 12 years.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running on his second debut for the club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored four times in three games across competitions. He scored a brace in his first Premier League game in 12 years.

The Portugal international scored in Manchester United's defeat at Young Boys in their Champions League opener, and also netted another league goal. Thanks to Ronaldo's blistering start, United have become one of the contenders for the Premier League title this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to win his first title at the club.

Edited by Bhargav