"Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club" - Liverpool target's old comments resurface as transfer speculation heats up 

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been once again linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool with the deadline day set for Friday, September 1. Both Premier League clubs are looking to bolster their midfield and see the Dutch star as the ideal player for their squad.

The Reds were touted to be ahead of the Red Devils in the race this summer, but nothing has materialized. Luis Enrique, who shares agents with Gravenberch, even claimed that the Dutchman had agreed terms to move to Anfield.

Gravenberch's old comments on Manchester United have resurfaced this week when he called them a 'big and beautiful' club. The Liverpool target was linked with the Red Devils last summer too when he opted to join Bayern Munich. At his unveiling, he said:

"Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club."

Later, talking about his future, Gravenberch claimed that he wanted to play more and hinted that he was ready for an exit if needed. He was quoted by MEN as saying:

"I expected to play more minutes than I did. I thought I would get some more chances. It's about just wanting to play, that's the most important thing at my age. I hope this can happen at Bayern Munich, otherwise we'll just have to look further. I told everyone that I don't want another year like that. Of course you can't always be in the starting XI, but you can still play regularly, you can get a lot of minutes."

Gravenberch has played just nine minutes in the Bundesliga this season after coming off the bench in the 3-1 win over Augsburg last weekend.

Thomas Tuchel still counting on Manchester United and Liverpool target

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed that he sees Gravenberch as an attacking option more than a box-to-box or defensive midfielder. He was pleased with the display from the Dutchman in the pre-season games but admitted that there was a lot of competition for the spot in his team.

He said:

"I see him in an attacking position. When he was subbed on in pre-season games, he was very good and always had influence. But there's a lot of competition there. I see his strengths under pressure from opponents and in dribbling. I'm very happy with the way he's training. If he's patient, he'll get his chance."

Gravenberch has played 34 matches for Bayern Munich since joining on a free transfer last summer. He has scored once and assisted once for them.