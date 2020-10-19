Manchester United boosted by return of four players ahead of PSG clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be boosted by the availability of four players ahead of the team's Champions League clash against PSG.

Edinson Cavani, who joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer, has joined the squad after a 14-day compulsory quarantine. Anthony Martial will also be available for Manchester United after missing out on the team's weekend clash against Newcastle United due to suspension.

Long-term absentee Axel Tuanzebe could also feature after returning to training since the international break while Mason Greenwood, who missed the fixture against Newcastle due to an undisclosed injury, is also likely to travel to Paris.

The 19-year-old, however, wasn't spotted in the training pictures published by the club on Sunday.

Ander Herrera sitting in on PSG’s pre-match press conference. Had five good years at #mufc and not been directly replaced since he left on a free. Performed in the Champions League final but not been massively missed by United, either. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 19, 2020

Manchester United take on PSG in their Champions League opener

Manchester United have been drawn into a tough group consisting of RB Leipzig, PSG and İstanbul Başakşehir. The Red Devils will take on PSG in their first fixture after returning to the Champions League following a one-year hiatus.

Edinson Cavani will be available against his former side PSG

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men pulled off an unlikely comeback at the Parc des Princes two years ago, beating the French champions 3-1 to knock them out of the competition. However, it will be much more difficult this year with an in-form PSG who have won their last five matches in Ligue 1.

Having said that, last year's Champions League finalists might be without a number of key players for their clash against the 20-time English champions. Speaking ahead of the game, manager Thomas Tuchel said:

"We have a bit of bad luck with players. Mauro Icardi was injured on Wednesday last week, an internal ligament of the knee. It is not too serious but he has not done any training and he will be missing against Nimes and of course against Manchester. Kehrer is injured for a few weeks. Bernat is injured. We are missing too many players. It is the challenge now to find a starting XI... because that is the best preparation for Manchester."

Midfielders Marquinhos and Julian Draxler are also a doubt for the fixture. However, forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are expected to start against Manchester United.