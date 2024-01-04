Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag addresses Jadon Sancho's future amid links to Borussia Dortmund return

Erik ten Hag offered a coy response when asked about English winger Jadon Sancho's reported loan exit from Manchester United.

Sancho hasn't featured for the Red Devils since a fall out with manager Ten Hag in September 2023. Recent reports have claimed that the winger is close to joining his former side Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of their FA Cup clash against Wigan, Ten Hag claimed that there was nothing to report on Sancho. He added that the journalists need to wait for an update. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I can't say anything about that. We have to wait and see how things are going. When we have news, we will tell you. I can't say anything about this subject because there is no news."

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for a reported £73 million fee. The winger has played 82 matches for the Red Devils and scored 12 goals, while providing six assists.

Borussia Dortmund target Jadon Sancho was banished from Manchester United's first team earlier this season

Jadon Sancho was banished from Manchester United's first team by Erik ten Hag after the winger called out the manager for making him a "scapegoat."

Ahead of their clash against Arsenal in September 2023, Erik ten Hag said that he had dropped the Englishman because of his poor performance in training. The former Dortmund star hit back and wrote in a now deleted social media post:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Sancho has played just 76 minutes this season for Manchester United and has been out of the squad ever since. According to reports, he was made to train with U19s and even banished from the first team canteen at Carrington.