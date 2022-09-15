Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides witty response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo would start against FC Sheriff

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gave a disguised answer when asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo would start for the Red Devils in their next Europa League game.

United are set to take on FC Sheriff in their second game of the UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday, September 15. Ten Hag's men succumbed to a 1-0 home defeat against Real Sociedad in their opening fixture of the tournament.

Moldovan Champions Sheriff are meanwhile coming off a 3-0 win against Omonia in their opening fixture.

Ronaldo has been used as a substitute in all of United's last four Premier League games and the Red Devils have won all of those matches.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was a part of the team's starting XI against Real Sociedad. However, Manchester United tasted defeat during that contest.

When asked whether the Portuguese legend will be starting for United in Moldova, Ten Hag said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I'm sorry but the Moldovan fans will have to wait until tomorrow."

Ronaldo is yet to open his goalscoring tally for the season. The legendary forward is without a goal or assist after seven games this term.

Considering his astronomical standards, the recent dip in form might be a concern for the 37-year-old forward.

United, meanwhile, will desperately need a win to put themselves in a good position in the group.

While Sheriff is not a renowned name, they defeated Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Ten Hag acknowledged the same as he added:

"It's quite clear, they beat Real Madrid and Shakhtar, they are capable. We have to make it our game but we are conscious of that fact. They are a serious and decent opponent and we have to play our best for the win."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provides update on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has been in top form in front of goal for Manchester United this season. However, the player suffered a muscle injury against Arsenal, a match where he scored two goals.

Ten Hag provided an update on the forward's status as he said:

"I don't think too long, but I cannot tell how long. It's not really bad and we expect him to be back quite soon."

The Dutch tactician went on to point out the exact type of Rashford's injury. He said:

"He's not available. The consequence after Arsenal. He has a muscle injury."

Manchester United stopped Arsenal's winning streak on September 4 and secured a 3-1 win. Rashford scored two goals after the Gunners had equalized through Bukayo Saka.

