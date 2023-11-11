Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag set to miss next game after picking up ban in win over Luton Town

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be absent from the touchline in their upcoming fixture against Everton on November 26. This is due to a one-match ban imposed because of an accumulation of three yellow cards over the Premier League season.

Ten Hag's latest booking occurred during the Red Devils' narrow 1-0 victory against Luton Town. The incident involved a heated exchange with referee Graham Scott over a contentious throw-in decision.

Manchester United are now poised to face their next challenge, a visit to Everton's Goodison Park, with Ten Hag relegated to the stands. This situation arises in the wake of the Dutchman's previous cautions at games against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Addressing the press after the win over Luton, Ten Hag expressed confidence in his coaching team's ability to manage in his absence:

"We have a very competent coaching staff and they will take over."

This season, the Premier League has shown an increased strictness towards managerial conduct. Notably, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Chelsea assistant Jesus Perez have already faced similar disciplinary actions.

While Guardiola served a one-match ban, Perez was sent off during his team's tense match against Brentford.

Manchester United suffer mixed fortunes as Erik ten Hag rues missed chances despite win

Manchester United's recent 1-0 triumph over Luton Town marked a significant uptick in their Premier League campaign, with four wins out of their last five games. This has notably been their best run this season.

However, this upturn contrasts sharply with a period of notable struggles. The Red Devils have been on the receiving end of consecutive 3-0 defeats at home, against Manchester City and Newcastle. Furthermore, a squandered two-goal lead in Copenhagen has left their Champions League aspirations uncertain.

A major concern for Manchester United has been the underperformance of their forwards. Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, and Antony have collectively managed just one goal in the league this season.

This lack of firepower was evident against Luton, where multiple golden opportunities went begging. Erik ten Hag, addressed this issue in his post-match press conference, highlighted the team's prolific chance creation, yet lamented their finishing (via BBC):

"We create many chances and we could have made life easier if we score goals. In the first half, I observed four 100 percent chances. If you get the first, you get the second, and it becomes easier.

"I told them at half-time, we are not taking risks. If you bring bodies higher on the pitch, the opportunity to score goals is higher. It will come, but with those four 100 percent chances, one has to find the net."

Against Luton, Rashford wasted two chances and Hojlund wasted one from inside the six-yard box. Garnacho wasted one when he elected to take a touch rather than shoot and was closed down by keeper Thomas Kaminski.