Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim breaks silence on potential Matheus Cunha summer deal

Ruben Amorim has opened up on Matheus Cunha's links with Manchester United. He explained that he can't say much as it's hard to predict what will happen in the future.

Cunha has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United are in advanced talks to sign the Brazilian forward this summer. Amorim was asked about it in a recent press conference, and he responded (via GOAL):

"I will not say anything about Matheus, because if I say one time I will have to say for any situation that is yes or no. So I will not comment about that. It’s hard to predict what is going to happen in the future."

Cunha signed a new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year, which will expire in 2029. However, it has a release clause worth £62.5 million.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their squad this summer, especially in attack. The Red Devils have scored just 38 goals in 33 Premier League games this season, with only five teams having scored fewer. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have failed to impress.

Alan Shearer shares his thoughts on Matheus Cunha's links to Manchester United

Premier League legend believes the Red Devils need to sign many more players than just Matheus Cunha. He said that signing the Brazilian won't make much difference to Manchester United, considering his massive transfer fee. He said:

"[He] wouldn't make a difference for Man United - they're going to need another six or seven players on top of that. He's just one of the players, if it is going to happen, but yeah I get it and I understand it. He'll be a welcome addition, absolutely.

"I don't know what they're going to have to pay for him. I suspect it's quite a hefty amount. Has he got talent? Absolutely. Is he a bit of a maverick? Yeah, but you get that with most good players - they have an edge to them and a side which some people may not like."

Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid, initially on loan in January 2023, before the move was made permanent that summer. The 25-year-old has scored 32 goals and provided 13 assists in 87 games for them across competitions.

He also scored in Wolves' 2-0 win over Manchester United in December earlier this season.

