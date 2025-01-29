Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes honest admission about Casemiro's lack of game time amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has opened up about Casemiro's lack of game time amid links between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and the Brazilian midfielder. Casemiro has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Amorim.

After the Portuguese boss' appointment, Casemiro made two Premier League starts before being relegated to the bench.

He then made his return to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers and subsequently started against Newcastle United at the end of December. However, the Brazil international has remained an unused substitute since.

Casemiro's future at Manchester United has been uncertain and he has been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Some reports have even suggested that Ronaldo has personally requested the Saudi Pro League side to sign his former Real Madrid and Manchester United teammate.

And Amorim has now offered his thoughts on Casemiro's lack of game time amid exit rumors. He said in an interview with TNT Sports (via United in Focus):

“We understand that Casemiro has other things nowadays. The intelligence he has, understanding the game, understanding where the ball is going to fall but we’re in a league that I can see, even in European competitions, the difference in intensity is big.

"And so, I feel that this team also needs players with a very high intensity. And sometimes we don’t have that and sometimes that difference in characteristics can lead one player or another to play.

“Even the fact that the group has a certain characteristic as a group. I needed some players in certain positions with a slightly different pace. But we all know the quality Casemiro has and everything he won. And so, I have nothing to say about that. It’s just a choice.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro made 13 appearances during their time together at Manchester United, combining to score once.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow in pursuit of Manchester United star Casemiro - Reports

Al-Nassr have been hit with an obstacle in their pursuit of Manchester United star Casemiro in the January transfer window, according to reports.

It has been reported that the Red Devils are open to offloading the Brazilian midfielder this window with 18 months left on his deal. Although his contract has an option to extend, it seems unlikely the club will trigger it.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, Casemiro is now open to joining AS Roma, who have registered an interest in the 32-year-old's services.

