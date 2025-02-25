Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim provides squad fitness update ahead of PL clash against Ipswich Town

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has provided his side's fitness update ahead of their Premier League clash against Ipswich Town. The Red Devils will face The Tractor Boys on Wednesday, February 26, at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have been going through a rough patch and are groveling at 15th place in the Premier League table. They have won just one of their last five league games and have amassed 30 points in 26 games.

In his pre-match press conference, Ruben Amorim spoke about the team's plethora of injured stars and their chances of featuring in the next game.

"I think it's the same, nobody's recovering for this game. They are improving," he commented. (via @UtdDistrict on X)

Eight players from Manchester United's 2024-25 squad are currently sidelined due to injury. These include goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, defenders Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, and Luke Shaw, and midfielders Toby Collyer, Kobbie Mainoo, and Mason Mount. Finally, attacking prodigy Amad Diallo is also sidelined due to an ankle injury.

"Even the sounds of the training is different" - Ruben Amorim highlights key change he has noticed in Manchester United's recent training sessions

Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 - Source: Getty

Manchester United's season has gone from bad to worse in recent times, winning just eight games in the Premier League so far. Ahead of their 2-2 away draw with Everton on February 22, Ruben Amorim provided an update on the team's progress behind closed doors. The Portuguese tactician revealed that there is a shift in energy in the training sessions, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"For me it’s more important in training, what I see in training is they are improving and creating relationships. Even the sounds of the training is different. We have to use that in the game and see it in the game and take that step. We are bonding and we understand the way we want to play, but in the game we struggle a lot."

When asked further on how the sound of the training session is different, Amorim said:

"The sound, when you are in practice, when you are just exercising, you feel the sound, people are talking, asking for the ball, giving directions, talking to each other. And you can feel it in the environment. If you spend your life as a football player and as a coach, even the sound of the training is important. So I feel we are changing that but, again, everything resumes to the game on Sunday or Saturday. It is important to use that in the game. "

Ruben Amorim was appointed mid-season (November) after former manager Erik ten Hag was sacked following a string of disappointing performances. Under their new boss, Manchester United have already lost nine in 22 matches across competitions so far.

