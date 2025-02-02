Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's reported message to Marcus Rashford before move to Aston Villa surfaces

According to a report by the Birmingham Mail, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has given Marcus Rashford a blunt message ahead of his loan move to Aston Villa. The Red Devils boss allegedly informed the Englishman that he would not be part of his team if he returned to the club.

Rashford has not played for the Red Devils since his training methods were questioned by the Portuguese tactician. It has been over two months since he played for the side.

The 27-year-old is a modern Manchester United icon after he came through the club's famed Carrington youth ranks to make 426 appearances for the side. He scored 138 goals and provided 63 assists to help his boyhood club to the Europa League, two FA Cups, and two League Cups.

The forward will be keen to begin a new chapter in his career with the Birmingham-based side during his loan with them. Unai Emery’s side will reportedly pay around 70 percent of his wages.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player" - New signing excited to join Ruben Amorim's project

New club signing Patrick Dorgu has shared his excitement following the completion of his move to the Red Devils. The Danish defender is the first major signing of the Ruben Amorim era and will be tasked with helping the Portuguese tactician right the ship at Old Trafford.

Dorgu, who came through the youth ranks at Serie A side Lecce before his move to the 20-time English champions, shared his excitement at his move. Speaking to the club’s media team after his signing, he stated via FotMob:

"I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family."

"I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions," Dorgu added.

Patrick Dorgu is a versatile option who can play at either wingback position or wing in the team. The promising Dane has reportedly signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils.

