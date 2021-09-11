Manchester United boss Solskjaer takes dig at rivals Manchester City after signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United this summer despite reports initially linking him with a switch to Manchester City. Following the transfer, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taunted the Premier League champions.

Asked whether he was frightened by the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Manchester City at the time, Solskjaer replied:

“I don’t think there was any prospect of that."

The Norwegian also admitted the arrival of the Portuguese has increased the pressure on him to deliver the league title this season. However, he maintained that he sees the transfer in a positive light. The manager remarked:

“The pressure is a privilege. At Manchester United, you want that pressure. As a player, coach or manager, if you want an easy life, you go mid-table somewhere. No, we want that pressure. We feel it, but that makes you feel alive.”

Solskjaer also addressed the issue of who will be Manchester United's penalty kick taker between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. He said:

“We’ve got two players there that I’d trust with my life to put a penalty away and that’s a great position to be in. They’ll know via the conversations we’ve had and the conversations we’ll have before the games, how we’re going to solve this. It’s going to be my decision what will happen. The two of them will keep on doing what they do when they’re asked to take the penalties.”

Cristiano Ronaldo set for second Manchester United debut on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this summer.

After several hours of training, the day has finally come for Cristiano Ronaldo to make his second debut appearance for Manchester United. The Portuguese is expected to feature for the Red Devils on Saturday when they take on Newcastle United in their fourth Premier League game of the season.

The official lineup for the clash is yet to be released but it is highly likely CR7 will be introduced as a substitute. Fans will be keen to witness an epic performance from a man they have adored for several years. Hopefully, Ronaldo will deliver a splendid performance at Old Trafford this afternoon.

