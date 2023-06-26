Manchester United break silence over new kit after rapper Aitch leaks it at Glastonbury

Manchester United have issued a statement after fans believed that the club's 2023-24 home kit was leaked by British rapper Aitch. In a performance at Glastonbury Festival, Aitch was spotted wearing the kit, which created a frenzy among fans.

The club statement read:

"Our new home kit was seen for the first time on Saturday when lifelong United fan and Manchester native Aitch wore it proudly, during his acclaimed performance on Glastonbury's legendary Pyramid Stage."

The kit is set to be released officially on Manchester United's club website on June 27. It has the classic crimson red, with a pattern of Lancashire roses serving as the backdrop. Along with the club crest, shirt sponsor TeamViewer can be seen. Jersey manufacturers Adidas have made an interesting change, with the company's logo visible without the text underneath, as it has been for years.

Aitch's jersey read 'Big Shell 40' at the back, which is a reference to his lyrics. The Manchester-born rapper is known to be a massive fan of the Red Devils and is also reportedly close to a few players, including Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

However, this is not the first leak of the kit. Back in May, promotional images of the club's players wearing the jersey surfaced online.

Manchester United receive massive boost as Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mount situation

Mason Mount is expected to depart Chelsea.

Manchester United have been handed some positive news in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Journalist Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside that the 24-year-old has made it clear that he would like to join the Red Devils.

Romano said:

“Man United won’t wait forever, while we’re speaking now, it’s [the deal] on, but let’s see in the coming hours or days what they decide to do. From what I heard on the player’s side, the message over the weekend, has been very clear: 'Sell me now, or I will leave as a free agent next summer'.”

Romano also provided an update on Bayern Munich's pursuit of Mount. Manager Thomas Tuchel, who worked with Mount at Chelsea, is known to be an admirer of the player. He said:

"From what I am told, Mason Mount’s priority is Manchester United. It is true Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Mount, he really rates Mount, he’s convinced he’s a fantastic midfielder, but he’s too expensive. "

The Red Devils have already had three bids for the player rejected. The Blues hold a valuation of close to £65 million for Mount, while United are looking to strike a deal in the range of £55 million.

Poll : 0 votes