Manchester United and Brighton in race to sign midfielder dubbed 'new Moises Caicedo' - Reports

Manchester United and their Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing LDU Quito sensation Oscar Zambrano.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder, who hails from Ecuador, could be joining either aforementioned Premier League clubs, according to journalist Christian Martin.

Zambrano, who has been called the 'new Moises Caicedo', can also perform the number eight role. He broke into the Ecuadorian side's first team in 2022, after which he's made 48 senior appearances, bagging a goal and an assist each.

The aforementioned report claims that Luton Town made an offer to sign the player, but Quito are stalling the deal due to interest from the Red Devils and the Seagulls.

Currently, Erik ten Hag has a host of players who can occupy the defensive midfield position, including Casemiro and Scott McTominay. He has also called upon 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for six Premier League outings this campaign.

Amid the competition currently at Manchester United, Zambrano's game time may be limited. The Red Devils are also out of the UEFA Champions League and are eighth in the Premier League standings, one spot behind Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are known for signing top South American talent. Ecuador international Caicedo, who joined Brighton for a reported €28.2 million in 2021, is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the league. He completed a move to Chelsea for a reportedly whopping €116 million last summer.

Zambrano would earn himself the chance to play in the knockout stages of the Europa League if he joins Brighton in January.

Clubs interested in signing Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on loan - Reports

Facundo Pellistri (via Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has reportedly drawn attention from a host of clubs who are interested in signing the attacker on loan in January (via Manchester Evening News).

He's started just one English top-flight and UEFA Champions League fixture for Erik ten Hag this campaign. Overall, the 22-year-old has made 13 appearances across competitions, bagging an assist.

Amid Pellistri's need for regular game time, the aforementioned report suggests that Manchester United are willing to listen to approaches for their player. With the Red Devils out of Europe and the Carabao Cup, the winger's minutes are certain to be cut short.

Moreover, he has Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho to contend with for a place on the flanks. Pellistri previously spent 18 months on loan at Alaves from January 2021 to June 2022.