Manchester United captain Harry Maguire completely ignored club owner Avram Glazer during Carabao Cup celebrations

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire appeared to blank club owner Avram Glazer during the club’s Carabao Cup celebrations at Wembley on Sunday (26 February).

The Red Devils ended their almost six-year wait for a trophy as they secured a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Casemiro and Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United as the Red Devils clinched their sixth League Cup.

Harry Maguire came on from the bench as an 88th-minute substitute but as skipper, he led the team up the Wembley steps to collect the trophy.

During the celebrations, the defender shared a handshake and a hug with Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold. However, he appeared to snub club owner Avram Glazer (via Metro). Glazer stood immediately next to Arnold but Maguire opted not to speak or engage with him and joined his teammates.

During the final, United supporters continued to chant against the Glazers’ ownership. They also held up a ‘Glazers Out’ banner just a few rows down from where Avram Glazer was sat at Wembley. Earlier on Sunday, at least one group of supporters had a banner protesting against the American owner confiscated by Wembley staff.

The Manchester United owners have never been too popular among fans who have often voiced against the American billionaire. In November last year, it was announced that the Glazer family were looking to sell the club after 17 years of ownership.

However, a buyer has still not been found and it is understood that Glazers are not satisfied with the offers currently on the table.

Pundit explains why Manchester United star is acquiring ‘special status’ after EFL Cup win

Former Manchester United attacker Garth Crooks believes Casemiro has united the Red Devils' dressing room, something he feels Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do during his second stint with the club.

Crooks wrote in his BBC Sports column:

"What a professional Casemiro has turned out to be for United. He could, at the age of 31 and having achieved all the success he has in his career with Real Madrid, sat on his fat contract living on easy street."

"Instead, he has come to Old Trafford determined to transform the fortunes of a club that was on its knees when he arrived. The football was dire, the dressing room toxic and results poor."

Crooks has claimed that Casemiro has earned himself a special place in the fans' hearts as he has managed to unite the squad. He continued:

"The Brazilian has slowly got his teammates playing again and now winning trophies. His performance against Newcastle in the EFL Cup final was a leader's performance."

"Casemiro has done precisely what Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do and that was unite a dressing room - and he is acquiring special status very quickly among the United fans."

Casemiro has been excellent for Manchester United following his £70 million switch from Real Madrid in the summer. The Brazil international has played 33 times for the Red Devils across competitions, scoring five goals in the process while also providing five assists.

