Manchester United and Chelsea handed massive boost in race for in-demand Serie A star: Reports

According to a report by JuveFC, Manchester United and Chelsea have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of Serie A star Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker is one of the most lethal players on the planet and is said to favor a move to the Premier League instead of a transfer to Serie A giants, Juventus.

Osimhen joined his current club, Napoli, in the summer of 2020 from LOSC Lille for a reported € 77.5 million and helped the Partenope to their first Scudetto in three decades. He scored 76 goals and 12 assists in 133 appearances for the side before he joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer of 2024 after new manager Antonio Conte deemed him surplus to requirements.

Manchester United and Chelsea have struggled in their attacking departments this season and have each considered making a move for the Nigerian. His current contract with the Serie A giants runs until the summer of 2027.

Osimhen has continued to impress on loan in Istanbul with Galatasaray, scoring 26 times and providing five assists in 31 games.

Former Manchester United winger laments club missing out on youngster to Chelsea

Former Manchester United winger Nani has lamented the club missing out on Sporting Lisbon striker Geovany Quenda to Chelsea. The teenager is one of the most exciting prospects in football and is tipped to enjoy a bright future in the game.

In a recent interview with A Bola, Nani discussed the talented Portuguese prospect, saying via Metro:

"There is a kid at Sporting, Quenda, who is 17 years old and he is unbelievable. He has energy, he has speed, he can improve his physical ability, but he is a very intelligent player. Very mature. He knows how to play as part of a team, when he should calm down and speed up the game. Of course he can improve his finishing and be more consistent, because he also shoots very well, knows how to dribble, he’s skinny, but he’s a fantastic player and has the right attitude."

The former Red Devils star added:

"There are no players like him at 17. Why did Chelsea sign him? Because they know that. It’s difficult to have this type of player who is aggressive with the ball, taking the game forward and creating danger in the box. And when he sees that there is no space to take risks, he knows how to calm down and play with the team. He really is a fantastic player."

Manchester United has endured a terrible campaign and will be keen to begin a complete rebuild of its team. With eight games left, they sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

