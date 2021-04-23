Manchester United and Chelsea interested in Serie A midfielder - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whose contract expires in June 2024.

Milinkovic-Savic is gaining attention from a host of European clubs after a series of outstanding performances this season. The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 28 Serie A games this season.

With Paul Pogba possibly leaving Manchester United this summer, the Red Devils see Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for the France international. Meanwhile, Chelsea, who were keen on signing the Lazio star last summer, also seem to have reignited their interest in the player.

#MUFC have long admired Sergej Milinković-Savić, and even recently enquired about Lazio’s Serbian midfielder, but he is a highly coveted player, also of interest to Man City and Chelsea, along with numerous Italian and Spanish clubs — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) April 22, 2021

Manchester United and Chelsea face tough competition for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic-Savic scored a free-kick against Napoli

Besides Manchester United and Chelsea, Premier League rivals Manchester City, as well as Italian and Spanish clubs, are also rumoured to be monitoring the player.

Reports claim that the Red Devils have asked about Milinkovic-Savic's availability this summer, with Transfermarkt valuing the Serbia international at around €63 million.

According to WhoScored, Milinkovic-Savic is extremely skilful in aerial duals and long shots but is weak in his tackling. Like Chelsea, Manchester United tried to sign him last summer, but Lazio were unwilling to listen to offers unless the price was right. As such, the deal eventually fell through.

Since Lazio are currently not within the UEFA Champions League qualification spots in Serie A, the Blues and Red Devils stand a chance of tempting Milinkovic-Savic to the Premier League.

As things stand, Chelsea and Manchester United are fourth and second in the Premier League table, respectively, and are likely to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Given that Thomas Tuchel and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are both excelling in their roles, their respective clubs could back them in the upcoming transfer window.

However, in an interview in February, Milinkovic-Savic said that his dream is to play for Real Madrid. With Los Blancos also linked to the 26-year-old, Manchester United and Chelsea will face stiff competition to sign the player this summer.

