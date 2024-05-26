Manchester United and Chelsea learn compensation fee required to sign managerial target from PL rivals

Manchester United and Chelsea have received information regarding the compensation fee to be paid for former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian manager parted ways with the Premier League side after a limp end to the 2023-24 season and is on the radar of multiple sides.

Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss De Zerbi took the Premier League by storm with his expansive style after taking over as Brighton boss. He guided the Seagulls to a first-ever top-six finish, and they booked a place in the UEFA Europa League. This season, injuries and sales of key players decimated his squad, and they struggled to repeat their exploits from 2022-23.

Roberto De Zerbi reached an agreement with the Seagulls to leave the club after the 2023-24 season, making him available to take up a new job. The 44-year-old was reportedly wanted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but neither opted to make a concrete approach for him.

Fabrizio Romano reports that De Zerbi will now cost less than €10 million following his decision to resign from his position with Brighton. This represents a reduction of around €5 million from his release clause with the Seagulls, which was pegged at around €15 million.

Chelsea are looking to appoint a new manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who left his role by mutual agreement after the season ended. Reports indicate that De Zerbi is on their shortlist alongside Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna, and Thomas Frank.

Manchester United are also said to be in the market, with some at the club leaning towards parting ways with manager Erik ten Hag despite his FA Cup triumph. The Red Devils will also consider De Zerbi after his impressive stint in charge of Brighton.

Chelsea, Manchester United keen on Ligue 1 star - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to lock horns for the signing of French left-back Bradley Locko from Stade Brestois. The 22-year-old Frenchman played a starring role for the French club as they finished third in Ligue 1 to book a place in the UEFA Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT reports that the France U-21 international will cost around £25 million, a reasonable fee given what he has shown this season. He made 33 appearances in Ligue 1 for his side, shining from left-back.

Manchester United played the majority of the season without a senior left-back as injuries limited the availability of both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. They are keen to sign a new left-back to provide cover going into the 2024-25 season, as a result.

Chelsea also had a spell this season where they were without any left-backs, with Ben Chilwell's injury problems becoming increasingly recurrent. The Blues are also in the market for a left-back, and Locko is of interest to them.